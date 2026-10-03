The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Saturday's loaded slate of college football games. In the early window, Michigan travels to Minnesota for a noon ET kickoff, with Michigan trading at $0.665 per share on Polymarket to win on the road. Later in the day, Ohio State will take on Iowa. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Minnesota trades at $0.335 per share to win at home, Ohio State trades at $0.825 per share to beat Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, who trades at $0.175 per share, and Miami trades at $0.865 per share to beat Clemson at Memorial Stadium, who trades at $0.135 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday trading preview

Michigan vs. Minnesota predictions

Michigan visits Huntington Bank Stadium for a noon ET kickoff against Minnesota. Michigan enters 3-1 (0-1 Big Ten) after a 20-19 loss to Iowa, with quarterback Bryce Underwood completing 57 of 92 passes for 780 yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions. Minnesota is also 3-1, but 1-0 in Big Ten play, after beating Washington 27-24, with quarterback Drake Lindsey completing 88 of 132 passes for 951 yards and seven touchdowns against two interceptions. Minnesota's only loss came against Mississippi State, which beat the Gophers 38-13 in September. Michigan is trading at $0.665 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Minnesota trades at $0.335 per share. Trade on Michigan here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus.

Ohio State vs. Iowa predictions

Ohio State travels to Kinnick Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Iowa, making its first visit there since 2017. Ohio State enters 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten) after beating Illinois 42-19, with quarterback Julian Sayin completing 83 of 115 passes for 1,206 yards and ten touchdowns. Iowa enters unbeaten at 4-0, ranked in both major polls, and is coming off its 20-19 win over Michigan. Ohio State is trading at $0.825 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Iowa trades at $0.175 per share. Trade on Ohio State here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus.

Miami vs. Clemson predictions

Miami visits Memorial Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Clemson, which won the teams' last meeting 40-10 in Miami in November 2022. Miami enters unbeaten at 4-0, while Clemson is 3-1 (2-0 ACC) after beating Wake Forest. Miami is trading at $0.865 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Clemson trades at $0.135 per share. Trade on Miami here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus.

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