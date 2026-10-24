The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for the Saturday college football schedule that includes Indiana vs. Michigan at noon ET. Indiana trades at $0.71 per share on Polymarket to win, while Michigan trades at $0.30 per share. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday trading preview

Indiana vs. Michigan predictions

No. 6 Indiana visits Michigan at 12:00 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium. Indiana is 6-1 and 3-1 in the Big Ten, and it is coming off a 19-15 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 17 after wins of 20-17 at Nebraska, 47-15 at Rutgers, 29-23 against Northwestern and 38-0 against Western Kentucky. Quarterback J. Hoover has completed 108 of 169 passes for 1,660 yards and 18 touchdowns, running back T. Richard has 643 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver C. Becker has 694 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Michigan is 4-2 and 1-2 in the Big Ten after a 21-18 win against Penn State on Oct. 17, and it lost 20-14 at Minnesota and 20-19 against Iowa. Quarterback B. Underwood has thrown five touchdowns and six interceptions.

On Polymarket, Indiana trades at $0.71 per share to win and Michigan trades at $0.30 per share. Indiana to win by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.48 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 41.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 41.5. Trade on Indiana vs. Michigan here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Tennessee vs. South Carolina predictions

No. 11 Tennessee visits South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. Tennessee is 6-1 and 3-1 in the SEC after a 26-10 win against Alabama on Oct. 17, and its lone loss was 20-17 against Texas on Sept. 26. Running back D. Bishop leads the Volunteers with 837 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and quarterback F. Brandon has passed for 697 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception. South Carolina is 3-3 and 1-3 in the SEC, with a 38-19 win at Florida on Oct. 10 and losses of 35-34 in overtime against Kentucky, 49-18 at Alabama and 41-34 against Mississippi State. Quarterback L. Sellers has passed for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

On Polymarket, South Carolina trades at $0.55 per share to win at home and Tennessee trades at $0.46 per share. South Carolina to win by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.50 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 50.5. Trade on Tennessee vs. South Carolina here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky predictions

No. 12 Kentucky is 6-1 and 4-1 in the SEC, and it hosts Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kroger Field. The Wildcats beat Oklahoma 21-13 on Oct. 17 and won 35-34 in overtime against LSU and 35-34 in overtime at South Carolina, and they beat Alabama 45-21 and Texas A&M 31-21. Quarterback K. Minchey has completed 141 of 206 passes for 1,552 yards, 13 touchdowns, and one interception, and running back C. Baxter has 484 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Vanderbilt is 3-4 and 0-4 in the SEC after losing 31-21 against Arkansas on Oct. 17 and 52-17 against Ole Miss on Oct. 10, and quarterback J. Curtis has thrown six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

On Polymarket, Kentucky trades at $0.80 per share to win, and Vanderbilt trades at $0.21 per share. Kentucky to win by more than 10.5 points trades at $0.52 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade on Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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