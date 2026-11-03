The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Tuesday's MACtion. The Miami (OH) RedHawks host the Buffalo Bulls at 8 p.m. ET, along with Ohio vs. Akron at 7 p.m. ET. Miami (OH) trades at $0.68 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Buffalo trades at $0.32 per share. Miami (OH) to score more than 26.5 total team points is trading at $0.47 per share on Polymarket. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Buffalo is 5-3 and 3-1 in the MAC, and it is coming off a 31-24 win against Bowling Green on Oct. 24 after a 24-18 win against UMass and a 23-8 win at Toledo. The Bulls also beat Robert Morris 31-28 earlier in the season. Two of Buffalo's last five games finished with more than 44.5 combined points, at 55 and 59.

Miami (OH) is 5-3 and 3-1 in the MAC, and it is coming off a 28-27 win at Central Michigan on Oct. 24, one week after a 34-14 win against Akron. The RedHawks beat UMass 20-19 on Oct. 10 and lost 24-20 to Bowling Green on Oct. 3. Three of Miami's last five games finished with more than 44.5 combined points, at 48, 55 and 45. On Polymarket, Miami (OH) trades at $0.68 per share to win and Buffalo trades at $0.32 per share. Miami (OH) winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.52 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 44.5. Trade on Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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