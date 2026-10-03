The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. There's a huge day of college football games on Saturday. Tom Fornelli likes a lower-scoring game between Miami and Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET and thinks Michigan's defense gives it an edge at Minnesota at Noon ET in his latest college football predictions. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Saturday's college football schedule. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for college football

Tom Fornelli's pick: Miami and Clemson combine for fewer than 46.5 points

Tom Fornelli's analysis: "Miami is a bit banged up coming into this game, so with Malachi Toney at less than 100%, and the Canes facing the first real defense they've seen all year, we might see them look a little more ordinary. Clemson, meanwhile, would love to look ordinary on offense. That and potential weather conditions have me leaning toward fewer combined points in this one."

Miami and Clemson combining for fewer than 46.5 points trades at $0.45 per share on Polymarket, with more than 46.5 combined points at $0.56 per share. Miami enters Saturday's 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Memorial Stadium unbeaten at 4-0, while Clemson is 3-1 and 2-0 in ACC play. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Jeff Hochman's pick: Missouri to lose by fewer than 5.5 points at home to Florida

Jeff Hochman's analysis: "Florida is coming off a huge win over Ole Miss, which makes this a classic letdown spot. Teams that pull off big upsets on the road often slip up next time out. Missouri's defensive line is healthy up the middle, which matches up well against Florida's run game, and the Tigers are stout against the run on early downs. On the other side, Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons should have more time and space to work with against a Florida defense that could be worn down after last week. My numbers say this game is basically even, so I'd take Missouri to keep it within single digits."

Missouri losing by fewer than 5.5 points, which includes an outright Missouri win, trades at $0.50 per share on Polymarket, with Florida winning by six or more points at $0.51 per share. Florida is unbeaten at 4-0 heading into Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, while Missouri is 3-1 and 0-1 in SEC play, ranked 25th in both major polls. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Tom Fornelli's pick: Michigan to beat Minnesota on the road

Tom Fornelli's analysis: "Michigan outplayed Iowa last week but came up just short anyway. Minnesota won on the road against Washington, but that result said far more about the Huskies than the Gophers. Michigan's defense will stymie Minnesota's offense here."

Michigan trades at $0.665 per share on Polymarket to win at Minnesota, with Minnesota at $0.335 per share at home. Both teams enter Saturday's noon ET kickoff at Huntington Bank Stadium at 3-1, Michigan 0-1 in Big Ten play after a loss to Iowa and Minnesota 1-0 in the conference after beating Washington. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.