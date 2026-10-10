The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, and our college football experts have Saturday college football picks to consider. Tom Fornelli expects fewer points than the market in Georgia vs. Alabama. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Saturday Polymarket Predictions

Georgia vs. Alabama predictions: Fewer than 51.5 points scored

Tom Fornelli likes fewer points in Tuscaloosa at 7:30 p.m. ET:

"This total plummeted all week because of the weather forecast, but even if the worst of the rain won't impact the game itself, it's still going to be windy as all hell, and that never helps with scoring."

On Polymarket, Alabama trades at $0.52 per share to win and Georgia trades at $0.48 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.525 per share for fewer than 51.5 and $0.475 per share for more than 51.5. Trade on Georgia vs. Alabama here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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