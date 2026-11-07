The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Several college football games will be featured on the Friday night slate for Week 10, including TCU (4-4) vs. No. 22 Arizona (6-2) at 10:15 p.m. ET. You can also trade on NBA Cup games like Lakers vs. Trail Blazers. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Multiple NBA Cup Group Play games are also scheduled for Friday, including the matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers (6-1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (7-2) at 10 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers prediction

The Trail Blazers defeated the Lakers, 136-129, in their previous matchup on October 27.

Deni Avdija and Ja Morant tied for a team-best 23 points, while Damian Lillard finished with 21 points. Avdija is currently leading the Blazers with 23.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in seven appearances.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic scored a game-high 41 points in his team's loss to Portland. Doncic is currently leading the NBA in scoring with 38.5 points per game, along with 8.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds in eight appearances.

The Lakers are currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by four or more points, while the Blazers are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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