The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Week 9 of the 2026 college football schedule will feature 18 games involving ranked teams on Saturday, including No. 2 Ohio State (6-1) vs. USC (6-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 17 Florida (5-2) vs. No. 3 Georgia (6-1) at 2:30 p.m. ET and No. 22 Arizona (6-1) vs. No. 13 Texas Tech (6-1) at 12 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ohio State is coming off a bye week after winning five consecutive games, most recently a 19-15 win against Indiana in Week 7. USC fell to 6-2 with a loss at Wisconsin in Week 8 and is 3-2 in five conference games. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ohio State vs. USC trading preview

Ohio State has been on a roll following its Week 2 loss to Texas, outscoring opponents 196-67, but lost quarterback Julian Sayin late in its Week 7 win against Indiana. Sayin was one of the Big Ten's best quarterbacks with 2,302 yards and tied for a conference-best 19 touchdowns in seven starts. Luke Fahey will start on Saturday, becoming the first Buckeyes true freshman to do so since Kyle McCord in 2021.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leads Big Ten quarterback with 2,302 passing yards and is tied with Sayin for a league-best 19 touchdowns on 183 of 274 passing. Running back King Miller leads the Trojans with 602 yards and four touchdowns on 125 rushing attempts.

Ohio State is currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by seven or more points, while USC is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Florida vs. Georgia trading preview

The annual Florida-Georgia game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is currently undergoing renovations. The Bulldogs have dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning eight of their last nine games, which includes a 24-20 victory in 2025.

Both teams are coming off a bye weeks, with Georgia having been upset by Auburn, 27-24, for its first loss of the season and Florida defeating Texas, 27-24, in Week 7.

Georgia is currently trading at $0.52 per share to win by 12 or more points, while Florida is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by 11 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Arizona vs. Texas Tech trading preview

Texas Tech has a 27-5-2 advantage in its all-time series with Arizona, which includes a 28-22 win in 2024, the Wildcats' first season as a member of the Big 12. The Red Raiders dominated during their first six games of the season before stumbling to a 37-24 upset loss at Cincinnati last Saturday.

Arizona is currently riding a four-game winning streak ahead of Saturday's game. The Wildcats' lone loss came in Week 2 against BYU, which is also its only previous game against a ranked opponent.

Texas Tech is currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by four or more points, while Arizona is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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