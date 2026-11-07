The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Week 10 of the 2026 college football season will feature 15 games involving ranked teams and seven ranked vs. ranked matchups on Saturday, including Georgia vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET and Miami vs. Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The SEC matchup between Ole Miss and Georgia will be a rematch of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal held in January, which saw the Rebels win 39-24. The Rebels and Bulldogs have split their last four games against each other since 2023. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction

Georgia avenged its lone 2026 regular season loss at Auburn two weeks later with a 27-8 victory against Florida in Week 9 following its bye week. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has thrown for 1,671 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions on 130 of 181 passing.

Ole Miss cruised to a 45-15 win against Auburn last weekend. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is a contender for the 2026 Heisman Trophy with 2,189 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 189 of 296 passing, while also recording 199 yards and seven touchdowns on 48 rushing attempts.

Georgia is trading at $0.51 per share to win by four or more points, while Ole Miss is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Georgia is $0.62 to win. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Miami vs. Notre Dame prediction

Miami ranked No. 1 overall in the first College Football Playoff poll of the 2026 season, but was dealt a blow days later amid reports that star wide receiver Malachi Toney is expected to undergo surgery on a high ankle sprain, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Toney will miss Saturday's game against Notre Dame but is reportedly targeting a return for the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame defeated Navy, 35-13, last weekend. Quarterback CJ Carr has thrown for 1,849 yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception on 148 of 222 passing, which includes 210 yards and two touchdowns on 19 of 29 passing in Week 9.

Notre Dame is currently trading at $0.48 per share to win by eight or more points, while Miami is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Notre Dame is $0.70 per share to win outright, or 70%. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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