The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Saturday's college football slate features Tennessee vs. South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET, Ole Miss vs. Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET and Houston vs. Utah at 10:15 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Saturday Polymarket predictions

Ole Miss vs. Texas: Ole Miss to lose by fewer than 3.5 points

Tom Fornelli's analysis backs Ole Miss to keep it close in Austin. "Trinidad Chambliss should get as much attention as Arch Manning does. Chambliss is the one top QB in the country who actually plays up to the level of his competition when it gets tougher. Meanwhile, Arch has performed like an average FBS starter all season, and Texas is without its best player on defense," Fornelli said.

Chambliss has passed for 1,676 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions for No. 7 Ole Miss, which is 5-1 and beat Missouri 31-3 in its last game. Manning has passed for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions for No. 19 Texas, which is 4-2 and has lost two straight, 27-24 to Florida and 27-24 to Oklahoma. On Polymarket, Texas trades at $0.59 per share to win and Ole Miss trades at $0.42 per share. Texas winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.47 per share Yes and $0.54 per share No, and No covers Ole Miss losing by fewer than 3.5 points or winning outright. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Houston vs. Utah: Fewer than 56.5 combined points

Fornelli also expects a lower scoring game in Salt Lake City. "Both of these offenses have been great this year, but Utah hasn't faced a team anywhere near as good as the Houston team they'll face Saturday night. And Houston's offense struggled against Texas Tech, and will be playing in a very difficult environment," Fornelli said.

No. 14 Houston is 6-1 and its only loss was 28-26 at Texas Tech. Quarterback Conner Weigman has passed for 1,771 yards and 20 touchdowns with two interceptions, while No. 10 Utah is 6-0 and quarterback Devon Dampier has passed for 1,412 yards and 15 touchdowns. Four of Utah's last five games finished with fewer than 56.5 combined points, and three of Houston's last five did. On Polymarket, more than 56.5 combined points trades at $0.53 per share, and fewer than 56.5 combined points trades at $0.48 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Tennessee to lose by fewer than 2.5 points

Mike Tierney's analysis sides with the Volunteers at South Carolina. "We are not buying the letdown theory. Sure, Tennessee just ambushed Alabama, but the Volunteers have fared poorly of late in Columbia and should not take the Gamecocks lightly. While the hosts are fresh off a bye and have dynamic QB LaNorris Sellers, UT simply wields a superior roster. The Vols have yielded just 11 touchdowns in seven outings and pace the SEC in sacks. Unflashy on offense, they've survived using two young QBs in part because of DeSean Bishop, the nation's lone RB with 800 run yards and 10 TDs. No flash is needed against a midlevel SEC rival," Tierney said.

No. 11 Tennessee is 6-1 and beat Alabama 26-10 in its last game, and Bishop has rushed for 837 yards and 10 touchdowns. South Carolina is 3-3 and beat Florida 38-19 before its bye, and Sellers has passed for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. On Polymarket, South Carolina trades at $0.54 per share to win and Tennessee trades at $0.46 per share. South Carolina winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and No covers Tennessee losing by fewer than 2.5 points or winning outright. Trade on Tennessee here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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