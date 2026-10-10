The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, and our college football experts have three Saturday college football picks to consider. Emory Hunt likes Missouri to beat Texas A&M by three points or more, and Tom Fornelli expects fewer points than the market in both Texas vs. Oklahoma and Georgia vs. Alabama. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Saturday Polymarket Predictions

Texas A&M vs. Missouri predictions: Missouri to win by three points or more

Emory Hunt backs Missouri to beat Texas A&M by three points or more at noon ET on Saturday:

"I like how the Tigers have attacked the trenches with regards to the run game. This is on both sides of the ball. We saw this team last week dominate in the run game by running through the Florida defense and shutting down the Gators run game. The edge here is the trust in Mizzou QB Austin Simmons over Aggies QB Marcel Reed in terms of making the key plays in the passing game."



On Polymarket, Missouri trades at $0.615 per share to win and Texas A&M trades at $0.385 per share. Missouri winning by three points or more trades at $0.58 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 49.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 49.5. Trade on Texas A&M vs. Missouri here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Texas vs. Oklahoma predictions: Fewer than 39.5 points scored

Tom Fornelli expects a low-scoring game in the Cotton Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET:

"All we need to survive here are defensive or special teams scores. That's always scary in a game where John Mateer is involved, but nothing I've seen from the Oklahoma offense leads me to believe they'll have much success here. The same can be said for a Texas offense that's been underwhelming and is set to face one of the nation's best defenses."

On Polymarket, Texas trades at $0.755 per share to win and Oklahoma trades at $0.245 per share. Polymarket's closest combined points line is 40.5, where fewer than 40.5 trades at $0.535 per share and more than 40.5 trades at $0.465 per share. Trade on Texas vs. Oklahoma here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Georgia vs. Alabama predictions: Fewer than 51.5 points scored

Tom Fornelli also likes fewer points in Tuscaloosa at 7:30 p.m. ET:

"This total plummeted all week because of the weather forecast, but even if the worst of the rain won't impact the game itself, it's still going to be windy as all hell, and that never helps with scoring."

On Polymarket, Alabama trades at $0.52 per share to win and Georgia trades at $0.48 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.525 per share for fewer than 51.5 and $0.475 per share for more than 51.5. Trade on Georgia vs. Alabama here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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