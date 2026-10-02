The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Friday college football expert picks and NHL expert picks are pouring in. Tom Fornelli likes Pittsburgh to hang within a field goal at Virginia Tech, while Matt Severance is backing the Red Wings in their home opener against the Rangers. The Red Wings are trading at $0.53 per share to beat the Rangers on Polymarket. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for the MLB Playoffs and Thursday Night Football game. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for college football, NHL

Tom Fornelli's pick: Pittsburgh to lose by fewer than 3 points at Virginia Tech

Tom Fornelli's analysis: "One of the biggest games of the weekend, even if neither team has one of those little numbers next to their names. Both teams have gotten off to great starts, but their overall numbers are skewed by each playing one game in horrific weather. I like Pitt's offense a little more, so if I can grab a field goal, I'll take it."

Pittsburgh losing by fewer than 3 points, which includes an outright Pittsburgh win or a one or two point loss, trades at $0.605 per share on Polymarket, with Pittsburgh losing by 3 or more points at $0.395 per share. Both teams enter Friday's 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Lane Stadium unbeaten, Pittsburgh at 4-0 and Virginia Tech at 4-0 and 1-0 in ACC play. Trade on Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Matt Severance's pick: Red Wings to win their home opener over the Rangers

Matt Severance's analysis: "I don't think that much of Detroit, especially without Dylan Larkin, but it's the home opener in Hockeytown (not sure that moniker applies any longer) and the Rangers already playing the second of a back to back. Veteran backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo is injured so it's rookie Dylan Garand in net tonight presumably for New York. He was very good last year but only three starts and when the Blueshirts were long eliminated. John Gibson we pretty much know will be solid but not amazing for the Wings."

Detroit trades at $0.535 per share on Polymarket to win its home opener, with the Rangers at $0.465 per share, as the Red Wings host New York at Little Caesars Arena. Trade on Rangers vs. Red Wings here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.