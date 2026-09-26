The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Saturday college football games. Trade on Tennessee vs. Texas, Georgia vs. Oklahoma, Texas A&M vs. LSU, and more. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

No. 10 LSU visits Texas A&M's rival territory at Tiger Stadium, where Polymarket prices LSU at $0.755 per share to the Aggies' $0.245. Later Saturday, Oregon visits USC at the Coliseum, and Polymarket has Oregon trading at $0.595 per share to USC's $0.405. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday trading preview

Oklahoma vs. Georgia predictions

Oklahoma is 2-1, its lone loss a 17-10 defeat at Michigan on Sept. 12, sandwiched between wins against New Mexico (14-6) and UTEP (51-0). Georgia is 3-0 and ranked No. 2, hosting this one at Sanford Stadium.

Oklahoma's injury report lists wide receiver Trell Harris (back), while Georgia's includes running back Dante Dowdell (undisclosed) and a wide receiver dealing with a leg issue.

Polymarket prices Georgia at $0.835 per share to win at home, with Oklahoma trading at $0.165 per share. Trade on Oklahoma vs. Georgia here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Texas A&M vs. LSU predictions

Texas A&M is 2-1 and ranked No. 23, coming off a 31-21 loss to Kentucky after wins against Arizona State (48-20) and Mississippi State (50-0). LSU is also 2-1 and ranked No. 10, hosting this rivalry meeting at Tiger Stadium.

Texas A&M's injury report lists four running backs and receivers with undisclosed issues, led by KJ Edwards, Jamarion Morrow, Tiger Riden Jr. and Madden Williams. LSU's injury report includes Ashton Bethel-Roman (undisclosed), Raycine Guillory Jr. (undisclosed) and Phillip Wright III (undisclosed), along with an additional player dealing with a leg issue.

Polymarket prices LSU at $0.755 per share to win at home, with Texas A&M trading at $0.245 per share. Trade on Texas A&M vs. LSU here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Oregon vs. USC predictions

Oregon is 2-1 and ranked No. 20, having bounced back from a 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State with an 84-0 win against Portland State, its only game since. USC is 4-0 and ranked No. 12, hosting this one at the Coliseum after a 42-35 win against Rutgers in its Big Ten opener.

Oregon's injury report lists tight end Jamari Johnson (undisclosed), running back Simeon Price (undisclosed) and wide receiver Jalen Lott (hand). USC's is longer, with wide receivers Dillon Gresham (neck), Jeremiah McClellan (leg), Roderick Tezeno (foot) and Trent Mosley (knee), tight end Taniela Tupou (undisclosed), and an additional running back or receiver with an undisclosed issue.

Polymarket prices Oregon at $0.595 per share to win on the road, with USC trading at $0.405 per share. Trade on Oregon vs. USC here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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