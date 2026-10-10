The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for the Saturday college football slate that includes USC vs. Penn State in prime time. USC trades at $0.51 per share on Polymarket to win at Beaver Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Penn State trades at $0.49 per share. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday trading preview

USC vs. Penn State predictions

USC visits Penn State for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC at Beaver Stadium. USC is 5-1 and 2-1 in the Big Ten, ranked 19th, after a 25-21 win over Washington last Saturday. The Trojans beat San Jose State 42-26, Fresno State 39-0, Louisiana 49-30 and Rutgers 42-35 on the road, and their lone loss was 41-27 to Oregon. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has passed for 286, 349, 261, 277, 326 and 245 yards in the six games. Penn State is 3-2 and 0-2 in the Big Ten, with wins of 45-0 over Marshall, 27-9 at Temple and 55-13 over Buffalo and losses of 24-20 to Wisconsin and 34-13 at Northwestern last Friday. Quarterback Becht has passed for 271, 268, 212, 114 and 243 yards. Penn State won the last meeting 33-30 in overtime in Los Angeles on Oct. 12, 2024.

On Polymarket, USC trades at $0.51 per share to win and Penn State trades at $0.49 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.47 per share for more than 55.5 and $0.53 per share for fewer than 55.5. Trade on USC vs. Penn State here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Georgia vs. Alabama predictions

Alabama is 10-2 in the last 12 head-to-head meetings between these schools, but Georgia has a chance to win consecutive games in the series for the first time since winning three straight from 2002-2007. The Bulldogs picked up a 28-7 win over the Crimson Tide in last season's SEC Championship Game. Both teams are 5-0 heading into Saturday's showdown, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is facing Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell.

Polymarket has Alabama priced at $0.55 per share, while Georgia is $0.45. The Crimson Tide are $0.51 per share to win by at least three points, and more than 51.5 points is also $0.51 per share. Trade on Alabama vs. Georgia here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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