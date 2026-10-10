The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for the Saturday college football slate that includes USC vs. Penn State in prime time. USC trades at $0.475 per share on Polymarket to win at Beaver Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Penn State trades at $0.525 per share. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

South Carolina trades at $0.185 per share to win at Florida at 12:45 p.m. ET, Oklahoma trades at $0.245 per share against top ranked Texas at 3:30 p.m. ET, and each game has a combined points market below. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday trading preview

South Carolina vs. Florida predictions

South Carolina visits Florida for a 12:45 p.m. ET kickoff in Gainesville. The Gamecocks are 2-3 and 0-3 in the SEC, having lost three straight by 7, 31 and 1 points: 41-34 to Mississippi State, 49-18 at Alabama and 35-34 in overtime to Kentucky last Saturday. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers passed for 226 yards and ran for 147 against Kentucky, and South Carolina opened with wins of 57-0 over Kent State and 45-9 over Towson. Florida is 4-1 and 2-1 in the SEC, ranked 16th, after a 45-17 loss at Missouri last Saturday that followed a 52-28 win over Ole Miss. Quarterback Aaron Philo has passed for 275, 242, 204, 196 and 197 yards in the five games, and the Gators also beat Florida Atlantic 66-21, Campbell 52-3 and Auburn 44-39.



On Polymarket, South Carolina trades at $0.185 per share to win and Florida trades at $0.815 per share. The market also has Florida winning by more than 10.5 points at $0.515 per share, with South Carolina losing by fewer than 11 points, which includes an outright win, at $0.485 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.55 per share for more than 57.5 and $0.45 per share for fewer than 57.5. Trade on the game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus.

Texas vs. Oklahoma predictions

Texas and Oklahoma meet in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at 3:30 p.m. ET, with Texas ranked first and unbeaten at 4-0 and 1-0 in the SEC. The Longhorns beat Texas State 59-7, Ohio State 24-23, UTSA 30-6 and Tennessee 20-17 on the road, and quarterback Arch Manning has passed for 305, 195, 161 and 201 yards in the four games. Oklahoma is 2-2 and 0-1 in the SEC, with wins of 51-0 over UTEP and 14-6 over New Mexico and losses of 17-10 at Michigan and 41-13 at Georgia. Quarterback John Mateer has passed for 225, 189, 238 and 231 yards. Texas won last year's meeting 23-6 in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2025.



On Polymarket, Oklahoma trades at $0.245 per share to win and Texas trades at $0.755 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.395 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.605 per share for fewer than 42.5. Trade on the game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus.

USC vs. Penn State predictions

USC visits Penn State for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC at Beaver Stadium. USC is 5-1 and 2-1 in the Big Ten, ranked 19th, after a 25-21 win over Washington last Saturday. The Trojans beat San Jose State 42-26, Fresno State 39-0, Louisiana 49-30 and Rutgers 42-35 on the road, and their lone loss was 41-27 to Oregon. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has passed for 286, 349, 261, 277, 326 and 245 yards in the six games. Penn State is 3-2 and 0-2 in the Big Ten, with wins of 45-0 over Marshall, 27-9 at Temple and 55-13 over Buffalo and losses of 24-20 to Wisconsin and 34-13 at Northwestern last Friday. Quarterback Becht has passed for 271, 268, 212, 114 and 243 yards. Penn State won the last meeting 33-30 in overtime in Los Angeles on Oct. 12, 2024.



On Polymarket, USC trades at $0.475 per share to win and Penn State trades at $0.525 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.47 per share for more than 55.5 and $0.53 per share for fewer than 55.5. Trade on USC vs. Penn State here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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