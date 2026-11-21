The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, Ohio State visits Nebraska at 12 p.m. ET, Arkansas visits Texas at 3:30 p.m. ET and Virginia Tech visits Miami at 7 p.m. ET as part of Saturday's college football schedule. On Polymarket, Ohio State trades at $0.62 per share to win, Texas trades at $0.91 per share to win, and Miami trades at $0.92 per share to win. Click here to claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ohio State vs. Nebraska predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the quarterbacks. Ohio State's Julian Sayin has completed 131 of 192 passes for 2,007 yards and 19 touchdowns with four interceptions, Bo Jackson has rushed for 799 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 carries, and Jeremiah Smith has 80 catches for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns. Nebraska's Anthony Colandrea has completed 208 of 328 passes for 2,297 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions, Jamal Rule has rushed for 635 yards and five touchdowns, and Kwazi Gilmer has 46 catches for 603 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ohio State is 7-3 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 28-19 win against Northwestern after a 41-28 loss against Oregon. Nebraska is 6-4 and 4-2 at home, and it is coming off a 31-0 win at Rutgers after a 24-13 loss at Illinois. Four of the Buckeyes' last five games finished with more than 41.5 combined points, and none of the Cornhuskers' last five did.

On Polymarket, Ohio State trades at $0.62 per share to win on the road and Nebraska trades at $0.38 per share. Ohio State winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 41.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 41.5. Trade on Ohio State vs. Nebraska here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Arkansas vs. Texas predictions

Texas is 8-2 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 22-21 win at LSU after a 34-20 win at Missouri and a 31-3 win against Mississippi State. Arch Manning has completed 187 of 289 passes for 2,198 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, Raleek Brown has rushed for 572 yards and six touchdowns, and Ryan Wingo has 48 catches for 591 yards and four touchdowns. Three of the Longhorns' last five games finished with more than 47.5 combined points, at 54, 61 and 51.

Arkansas is 4-6 and 1-3 on the road, and it is coming off a 34-6 win against South Carolina after a 26-23 loss at Auburn and a 34-10 loss against Missouri. KJ Jackson has completed 180 of 303 passes for 2,041 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions, Cam Settles has rushed for 378 yards and two touchdowns, and Chris Marshall has 52 catches for 761 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the Razorbacks' last five games finished with more than 47.5 combined points, at 49 and 52.

On Polymarket, Texas trades at $0.91 per share to win and Arkansas trades at $0.10 per share. Texas winning by more than 19.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 47.5. Trade on Arkansas vs. Texas here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Virginia Tech vs. Miami predictions

The quarterbacks set the tone for Saturday night. Miami's Darian Mensah has completed 242 of 317 passes for 3,076 yards and 29 touchdowns with two interceptions, Javian Mallory has rushed for 580 yards and nine touchdowns, and Malachi Toney has 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. Virginia Tech's Ethan Grunkemeyer has completed 232 of 334 passes for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions, Jeffrey Overton Jr. has rushed for 869 yards and seven touchdowns, and Que'Sean Brown has 66 catches for 793 yards and five touchdowns.

Miami is 9-1 and 5-0 at home, and it is coming off a 36-25 win against Duke after a 31-24 loss at Notre Dame and a 38-35 win at North Carolina. Virginia Tech is 6-4 and 3-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 40-22 loss against Stanford after a 51-28 loss at SMU and a 20-16 win at Clemson. Three of the Hurricanes' last five games finished with more than 61.5 combined points, and two of the Hokies' did, at 62 and 79.

On Polymarket, Miami trades at $0.92 per share to win and Virginia Tech trades at $0.08 per share. Miami winning by more than 20.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.48 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 61.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 61.5. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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