The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Week 10 of the college football season will kick off with Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio). More than 44.5 combined points in Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo is trading at $0.52 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Miami (Ohio) (5-3) will host Buffalo (5-3) at 8 p.m. ET, while Ohio (6-2) will travel to Akron (1-7) at 7 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) prediction

Miami ranks third among MAC teams in both total offense with 358.1 yards per game and scoring offense with 27.0 points per game. The Redhawks also rank third in total defense with 333.4 yards allowed per game and scoring defense with 21.9 points allowed per game.

Buffalo ranks seventh among MAC teams in total offense with 330.3 yards per game and sixth in scoring offense with 22.6 points per game. The Bulls rank 10th in the conference in total defense with 377.0 yards allowed per game and fourth in scoring defense with 25.4 points allowed per game.

Miami is currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win by six or more points, while Buffalo is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by six points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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