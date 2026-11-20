The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Friday's college football and NBA games. Clemson visits Duke at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Washington Wizards visit the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Duke trades at $0.82 per share to win, while Chicago trades at $0.56 per share to win. Click here to claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Clemson vs. Duke predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the quarterbacks. Duke's Walker Eget has completed 181 of 288 passes for 2,044 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions, Nate Sheppard has rushed for 1,320 yards and 19 touchdowns on 207 carries, and Jonah Burton has 31 catches for 406 yards and one touchdown. Clemson's Tait Reynolds has completed 156 of 241 passes for 1,449 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions, Gideon Davidson has rushed for 528 yards and five touchdowns, and Bryant Wesco Jr. has 47 catches for 536 yards.

Duke is 7-3 and 4-1 at home, and Clemson is 6-4 and 3-1 on the road. The Blue Devils are coming off a 36-25 loss at Miami after a 41-3 win at NC State, and the Tigers are coming off a 20-6 loss against Georgia Tech after an 18-13 win at Syracuse.

On Polymarket, Duke trades at $0.82 per share to win at home and Clemson trades at $0.18 per share. Duke winning by more than 10.5 points trades at $0.54 per share Yes and $0.46 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 41.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 41.5. Trade on Clemson vs. Duke here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Wizards vs. Bulls predictions

The Wizards and Bulls are two of the weaker records in the league, which keeps their market close. Washington is 5-11 and 3-6 on the road, and Chicago is 4-10 and 1-4 at home. Anthony Davis leads the Wizards with 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, and Trae Young averages 8.9 assists. Norman Powell leads the Bulls with 21.2 points per game, Jalen Smith averages 7.9 rebounds, and Josh Giddey averages 8.5 assists.

Chicago is coming off a 137-107 win at Brooklyn after a 126-115 loss at Cleveland, and Washington is coming off a 103-99 win at Toronto after a 136-120 loss against Memphis. Tristan Vukcevic, Reece Beekman, Justin Champagnie and Jamir Watkins are out for the Wizards, and Felix Okpara is day to day. Tobe Awaka and Caleb Wilson are out for the Bulls, and Noa Essengue is day to day.

On Polymarket, Chicago trades at $0.56 per share to win at home and Washington trades at $0.45 per share. Chicago winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.51 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 238.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 238.5. Trade on Wizards vs. Bulls here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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