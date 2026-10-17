The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus. In college football on Saturday, No. 2 Notre Dame visits No. 8 BYU at 7:30 p.m. ET. No. 6 Alabama visits No. 14 Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET, and No. 3 Miami hosts Florida State at 7 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Notre Dame trades at $0.79 per share to win at BYU, and the Cougars trade at $0.22 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 47.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday Polymarket predictions

Alabama vs. Tennessee predictions

Tennessee's defense gives the Volunteers a chance. They are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC, and they have allowed 93 points in six games, an average of 15.5, including 14 against Auburn and 17 at Arkansas in their last two wins. Their only loss was 20-17 against then No. 1 Texas on Sept. 26, and their leading rusher gained 220 yards against Auburn and 138 at Arkansas. Tennessee's quarterback passed for 247 yards at Arkansas after only 86 against Auburn.

No. 6 Alabama is 5-1 and 3-1 in the SEC after a 20-17 loss to Georgia on Oct. 10, when it scored 17 after scoring at least 45 in each of its first five games. The Crimson Tide have scored 265 points and allowed 124. On Polymarket, Alabama trades at $0.75 per share to win at Tennessee, and the Volunteers trade at $0.26 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 50.5, and three of Tennessee's six games finished above that mark. Trade on Alabama vs. Tennessee here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Florida State vs. Miami predictions

No. 3 Miami is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, and it has outscored opponents 248-49, an average score of 49.6 to 9.8. The Hurricanes' wins include 77-7 against Florida A&M, 52-3 against Central Michigan and 41-13 at Clemson on Oct. 3, and their quarterback has passed for 401, 252, 220, 338 and 227 yards. Miami has not played since the Clemson game, so it has had two weeks to prepare.

Florida State is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC, and it lost 44-20 at Louisville on Friday, Oct. 9, after a 38-7 win against Virginia. The Seminoles have scored at least 34 points in four of six games, but they allowed 50 in a 50-36 loss at Alabama on Sept. 19 and average 25.3 points allowed. On Polymarket, Miami trades at $0.93 per share to win at home, and Florida State trades at $0.08 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 56.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 56.5. Trade on Florida State vs. Miami here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Notre Dame vs. BYU predictions

No. 2 Notre Dame is 6-0 and has outscored opponents 264-66, an average score of 44.0 to 11.0, with wins of 49-10 at Purdue, 37-26 at North Carolina and 58-7 against Stanford on Oct. 10. Its quarterback has passed for between 181 and 253 yards in every game, and its leading rusher gained 181 yards against Stanford and 120 at North Carolina.

No. 8 BYU is 5-0 and 3-0 in the Big 12, and it has scored 173 points and allowed 67, an average of 13.4, after a 24-10 win against Iowa State on Oct. 9, a game in which its quarterback passed for 329 yards and ran for 109. BYU did not play on Oct. 10, so it has had eight days since that Friday game to Notre Dame's seven. On Polymarket, Notre Dame trades at $0.80 per share to win at BYU, and the Cougars trade at $0.21 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 47.5, and five of Notre Dame's six games finished above that mark while two of BYU's five did. Trade on Notre Dame vs. BYU here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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