The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, perfect for Saturday's college football schedule that features No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Navy at 12 p.m. ET, No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 17 Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET, Texas vs. Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. ET, and No. 1 Miami at North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Notre Dame trades at $0.98 per share to beat Navy, Georgia trades at $0.78 per share to beat Florida, and Miami trades at $0.86 per share to win at North Carolina. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

College football trading preview

Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Notre Dame is 6-1 and has not played since a 28-24 loss at BYU on Oct. 17, and it meets Navy, which is 2-5, at Gillette Stadium at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish beat Stanford 58-7 on Oct. 10 and North Carolina 37-26 on Oct. 3. Quarterback CJ Carr has passed for 1,639 yards and 16 touchdowns with one interception, running back Jonaz Walton has rushed for 426 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Jordan Faison has 451 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Navy lost 49-39 to North Texas on Oct. 24 and 38-34 at UTSA on Oct. 18 after a 34-26 win against Tulsa. Quarterback Jackson Gutierrez leads the Midshipmen with 869 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns on 150 carries and has passed for 692 yards and seven touchdowns.

On Polymarket, Notre Dame trades at $0.97 per share to win and Navy trades at $0.03 per share. Notre Dame winning by more than 30.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 56.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 56.5. Trade on Notre Dame vs. Navy here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Florida vs. Georgia prediction

Florida is the more productive offense in this matchup on paper, and the Gators, who are 5-2 and ranked No. 17, have scored at least 38 points in three of their last five games. They beat Auburn 44-39 on Sept. 19, Ole Miss 52-28 on Sept. 26, South Carolina 38-19 on Oct. 10 and Texas 27-24 on Oct. 17, with a 45-17 loss at Missouri on Oct. 3 in between. Running back Jadan Baugh has rushed for 763 yards and 13 touchdowns, quarterback Aaron Philo has completed 105 of 149 passes for 1,341 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions, and wide receiver Dallas Wilson has 403 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Linebacker Jayden Woods has 4.5 sacks.

Georgia is 6-1 and ranked No. 3, and its only loss was 27-24 to Auburn on Oct. 17. The Bulldogs have beaten Arkansas 45-17, Oklahoma 41-13, Vanderbilt 38-14 and Alabama 20-17, and quarterback Gunner Stockton has thrown for 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. Linebacker Raylen Wilson has four sacks.

On Polymarket, Georgia trades at $0.80 per share to win and Florida trades at $0.21 per share. Georgia winning by more than 10.5 points trades at $0.54 per share Yes and $0.47 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 55.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 55.5. Trade on Florida vs. Georgia here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Miami vs. North Carolina prediction

No. 1 Miami is 7-0 and 5-0 in the ACC, and it visits North Carolina, which is 4-3 and 2-2, at Kenan Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh 52-23 on Oct. 24 and Florida State 43-35 in two overtimes on Oct. 17. Quarterback Darian Mensah has completed 166 of 204 passes for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns with one interception, wide receiver Malachi Toney has 66 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns, and running back Javian Mallory has rushed for 444 yards and seven touchdowns.

North Carolina lost 31-30 in overtime to Syracuse on Oct. 24 after wins of 24-20 at Duke and 21-17 at Pittsburgh. Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has passed for 1,531 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions, wide receiver Jordan Shipp has 543 receiving yards, and running back Benjamin Hall has rushed for 283 yards. Linebacker Xavier Lewis has seven sacks.

On Polymarket, Miami trades at $0.86 per share to win and North Carolina trades at $0.14 per share. Miami winning by more than 14.5 points trades at $0.50 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.53 per share for more than 52.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 52.5.Trade on Miami vs. North Carolina games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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