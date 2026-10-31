The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, perfect for Saturday's college football schedule that features Texas vs. Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 1 Miami at North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Miami trades at $0.84 per share to win at North Carolina. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

College football trading preview

Miami vs. North Carolina prediction

No. 1 Miami is 7-0 and 5-0 in the ACC, and it visits North Carolina, which is 4-3 and 2-2, at Kenan Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh 52-23 on Oct. 24 and Florida State 43-35 in two overtimes on Oct. 17. Quarterback Darian Mensah has completed 166 of 204 passes for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns with one interception, wide receiver Malachi Toney has 66 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns, and running back Javian Mallory has rushed for 444 yards and seven touchdowns.

North Carolina lost 31-30 in overtime to Syracuse on Oct. 24 after wins of 24-20 at Duke and 21-17 at Pittsburgh. Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has passed for 1,531 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions, wide receiver Jordan Shipp has 543 receiving yards, and running back Benjamin Hall has rushed for 283 yards. Linebacker Xavier Lewis has seven sacks.

On Polymarket, Miami trades at $0.84 per share to win and North Carolina trades at $0.16 per share. Miami winning by more than 14.5 points trades at $0.48 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 52.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 52.5. Trade on Miami vs. North Carolina games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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