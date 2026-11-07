The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available before Saturday's college football slate. Ohio State vs. Oregon kicks at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by Kentucky vs. Tennessee at 6:15 p.m. ET and Georgia vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ohio State trades at $0.74 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Oregon trades at $0.27 per share. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Tennessee trades at $0.68 per share to win at home against Kentucky, and Georgia trades at $0.62 per share to win at Ole Miss. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

College football trading preview

Oregon vs. Ohio State prediction

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Oregon is 5-3 and 3-2 in the Big Ten, and it is coming off a 34-26 win against Northwestern on Oct. 31 after a 21-10 loss at Illinois and a 17-14 win against Nebraska. Quarterback Dylan Raiola has completed 96 of 145 passes for 1,097 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Jordon Davison has rushed for 439 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Dakorien Moore has 41 catches for 545 yards. Two of the Ducks' last five games finished with more than 45.5 combined points, at 60 and 68.

Ohio State is 6-2 and 4-1 in the Big Ten, and it is coming off a 30-18 loss at USC on Oct. 31 after a 19-15 win at Indiana and a 45-16 win against Maryland. Quarterback Julian Sayin has completed 131 of 192 passes for 2,007 yards and 19 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Bo Jackson has rushed for 637 yards, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has 62 catches for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns. Three of the Buckeyes' last five games finished with more than 45.5 combined points, at 48, 61 and 61. On Polymarket, Ohio State trades at $0.72 per share to win and Oregon trades at $0.28 per share. Ohio State winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.50 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 45.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 45.5. Trade on Oregon vs. Ohio State here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Kentucky vs. Tennessee prediction

Kentucky is 7-1 and 5-1 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 34-17 win against Vanderbilt on Oct. 24 after a 21-13 win at Oklahoma and a 35-34 overtime win against LSU. Quarterback Kenny Minchey has completed 160 of 232 passes for 1,755 yards and 14 touchdowns with one interception, running back CJ Baxter has rushed for 487 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Kenny Darby has 38 catches for 507 yards. Four of the Wildcats' last five games finished with more than 50.5 combined points, at 51, 69, 69 and 66.

Tennessee is 6-2 and 3-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 27-24 loss at South Carolina on Oct. 24 after a 26-10 win against Alabama and a 24-17 win at Arkansas. Quarterback George MacIntyre has completed 69 of 103 passes for 728 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions, running back DeSean Bishop has rushed for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns, and wide receiver Mike Matthews has 34 catches for 528 yards. One of the Volunteers' last five games finished with more than 50.5 combined points, at 51. On Polymarket, Tennessee trades at $0.68 per share to win at home and Kentucky trades at $0.33 per share. Tennessee winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.52 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 50.5. Trade on Kentucky vs. Tennessee here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction

Georgia is 7-1 and 5-1 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 27-8 win against Florida on Oct. 31 after a 27-24 loss against Auburn and a 20-17 win at Alabama. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has completed 130 of 181 passes for 1,671 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Dwight Phillips Jr. has rushed for 415 yards, and wide receiver Craig Dandridge has 20 catches for 349 yards. None of the Bulldogs' last five games finished with more than 56.5 combined points, and the highest was 54.

Ole Miss is 6-2 and 4-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 45-15 win against Auburn on Oct. 31 after a 34-27 loss at Texas and a 31-3 win against Missouri. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has completed 189 of 296 passes for 2,189 yards and 18 touchdowns with eight interceptions, running back Kewan Lacy has rushed for 388 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Deuce Alexander has 48 catches for 669 yards. Four of the Rebels' last five games finished with more than 56.5 combined points, at 60, 61, 69 and 80. On Polymarket, Georgia trades at $0.62 per share to win and Ole Miss trades at $0.38 per share. Georgia winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.51 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 56.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 56.5. Trade on Georgia vs. Ole Miss games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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