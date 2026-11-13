The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Illinois Fighting Illini will visit the undefeated UCLA Bruins at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, followed by the Golden State Warriors at the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, UCLA trades at $0.78 per share to win and San Antonio trades at $0.84 per share. Click here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Illinois vs. UCLA predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the quarterbacks. UCLA is 9-0 and 5-0 at home, and it has won its last five games, including 34-20 at Minnesota, 27-0 against Nevada and 28-10 against Michigan State. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach has completed 67 of 116 passes for 986 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Wayne Knight has rushed for 789 yards and 13 touchdowns, and wide receiver Semaj Morgan has 37 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns.

Illinois is 6-3 and 2-1 away from home, and it has won four of its last five games, including 24-13 against Nebraska and 38-37 at Michigan State. Quarterback Katin Houser has completed 162 of 252 passes for 1,955 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions, and wide receiver Collin Dixon has 68 catches for 910 yards and 12 touchdowns.

On Polymarket, UCLA trades at $0.78 per share to win at home and Illinois trades at $0.22 per share. UCLA winning by more than 10.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 48.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 48.5. Trade on Illinois vs. UCLA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Warriors vs. Spurs predictions

The Spurs lead the way here. San Antonio is 10-2 and 6-0 on the road, and it has won five straight games, including 124-119 at Chicago, 122-96 at Phoenix and 125-103 at Portland. Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs with 30.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game, and De'Aaron Fox averages 6.2 assists. Fox and Devin Vassell are day-to-day, and Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance are out.

Golden State is 8-4 and 2-3 on the road, and it is coming off a 115-108 loss at Houston after a 138-87 win against New Orleans. Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Warriors with 21.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, and Draymond Green averages 7.5 assists. Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody and Brandon Williams are out. All five of the Spurs' last five games and all five of the Warriors' finished with more than 217.5 combined points. On Polymarket, San Antonio trades at $0.84 per share to win and Golden State trades at $0.17 per share. San Antonio winning by more than 11.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 217.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 217.5. Trade on the NBA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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