The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Use it to trade on college football predictions on Saturday. You can target games like Notre Dame vs. BYU and Oklahoma vs. Kentucky. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Saturday Polymarket predictions

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma predictions

David Bearman's analysis points to a close game in Norman. "The Kentucky Wildcats take their new #15 ranking on the road, looking for their third consecutive upset win and fourth overall this season, having beaten Texas A&M in College Station as well. In upset wins over South Carolina and LSU, the Wildcats won with QB efficiency, aggressive fourth down decisions, and late game execution," Bearman said. "QB Kenny Minchy completed 66.2% of his passes without an INT and has thrown just 1 INT in 178 attempts. Kentucky's efficiency matters because Oklahoma's defense ranks first nationally in defensive EPA/play. The Sooners are coming off a huge upset win over No. 1 Texas at the Red River Rivalry, and have a top 10 defense in yards allowed and scoring, but their offense ranks just 83rd in the adjusted offensive EPA/play."

No. 15 Kentucky is 5-1 and 3-1 in the SEC and has won its last two games by one point each in overtime, 35-34 at South Carolina and 35-34 against LSU on Oct. 10. Oklahoma is 3-2 and 1-1 in the SEC after a 27-24 win against Texas on Oct. 10, and it has allowed 88 points in five games, an average of 17.6, while scoring 23.0. On Polymarket, Kentucky to lose by fewer than 6.5 points trades at $0.49 per share, and Oklahoma to win by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.52 per share. Oklahoma trades at $0.70 per share to win and Kentucky trades at $0.31 per share. Trade on Kentucky vs. Oklahoma here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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