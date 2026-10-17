With the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, new users receive a $25 bonus after signing up and depositing at least $10. Week 7 has multiple games featuring ranked opponents with College Football Playoff aspirations, such as Alabama vs. Tennessee and BYU vs. Notre Dame in a battle of unbeaten squads. Click here to get started at Polymarket and claim your $25 bonus after depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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You can sign up for Polymarket, one of the top prediction market sites, using the steps listed below. This offer is only available for new users.

Click CLAIM BONUS on this page. Download the Polymarket app. Create an account and provide all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Use the code CBSSPORTS to get your bonus. Make a first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $25 trading bonus:

Saturday trading preview

Tennessee to win vs. Alabama (24%)

BYU to win vs. Notre Dame (22%)

The Crimson Tide are steaming mad after losing a narrow decision to Georgia, which included a pair of calls that didn't go their way. There's no time to sit and stew, however, as Alabama now heads to Knoxville for a date with Tennessee, which, like the Tide, is 5-1 on the year. The intriguing element here for the Volunteers is at quarterback, as true freshman Faizon Brandon had started the first five games of the year before redshirt-freshman George MacIntyre started last week's win over Arkansas. The Volunteers are keeping things close to the chest as far as the plan under center. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, thinks the Vols are undervalued here as they win outright in 45% of simulations. A Tennessee win is trading at 26% at Polymarket, while an Alabama win is 74%.

Provo features maybe the most notable game of the day with the Cougars hosting the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. This is a massive clash for each side as both teams are undefeated to date, and it's the first real test of the year for both BYU and Notre Dame after softer schedules to kick off 2026. The Irish have rolled through basically everyone in their path thus far, while the Cougars have had a few closer calls while still coming out ahead. The SportsLine model thinks BYU has a chance to get a big home win as the Cougars win in 36% of simulations, a result that's trading at 22% at Polymarket. A Notre Dame road win is 79%. Trade on Saturday's college football games and more with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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