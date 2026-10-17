The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Our experts have three college football predictions for Saturday. Ole Miss is expected to beat Missouri by five or more points at 3:30 p.m. ET, Kentucky is expected to lose by fewer than 6.5 points at Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Georgia is expected to beat Auburn by more than 20.5 points at 3:30 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Saturday Polymarket predictions

Ole Miss to beat Missouri by five or more points

David Bearman's analysis points to Ole Miss. "It's been quite a ride for Missouri, who have knocked off Florida and Texas A&M after losing late to Mississippi State. But facing their fourth straight big time SEC opponent may be too much," Bearman said. "The A&M and Florida games were at home and now they hit the road to Oxford, where Ole Miss has not played since beating LSU last month. The Rebels rebounded from the Florida loss with a blowout at Vandy last week, throwing up 52 in Nashville. Coming off the bye, they eased RB Kewan Lacy back in for 7 carries and a TD. Ole Miss will be rested, as will Lacy, to face a Missouri defense ranked No. 114 in explosiveness allowed. The Rebels need this one with Texas on deck."

No. 9 Ole Miss is 4-1 and 2-1 in the SEC and has scored 194 points, an average of 38.8, with 52 at Vanderbilt on Oct. 10 and 41 in each of its first two games. Its only loss was 52-28 at Florida on Sept. 26. No. 13 Missouri is 5-1 and 2-1 in the SEC with wins of 45-17 against Florida and 27-6 against Texas A&M, and its only loss was 31-24 at Mississippi State. On Polymarket, Ole Miss to win by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.51 per share, and the Rebels trade at $0.65 per share to win while Missouri trades at $0.36 per share. Trade on Missouri vs. Ole Miss here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Kentucky to lose by fewer than 6.5 points

David Bearman's analysis points to a close game in Norman. "The Kentucky Wildcats take their new #15 ranking on the road, looking for their third consecutive upset win and fourth overall this season, having beaten Texas A&M in College Station as well. In upset wins over South Carolina and LSU, the Wildcats won with QB efficiency, aggressive fourth down decisions, and late game execution," Bearman said. "QB Kenny Minchy completed 66.2% of his passes without an INT and has thrown just 1 INT in 178 attempts. Kentucky's efficiency matters because Oklahoma's defense ranks first nationally in defensive EPA/play. The Sooners are coming off a huge upset win over No. 1 Texas at the Red River Rivalry, and have a top 10 defense in yards allowed and scoring, but their offense ranks just 83rd in the adjusted offensive EPA/play."

No. 15 Kentucky is 5-1 and 3-1 in the SEC and has won its last two games by one point each in overtime, 35-34 at South Carolina and 35-34 against LSU on Oct. 10. Oklahoma is 3-2 and 1-1 in the SEC after a 27-24 win against Texas on Oct. 10, and it has allowed 88 points in five games, an average of 17.6, while scoring 23.0. On Polymarket, Kentucky to lose by fewer than 6.5 points trades at $0.50 per share, and Oklahoma to win by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.51 per share. Oklahoma trades at $0.69 per share to win and Kentucky trades at $0.32 per share. Trade on Kentucky vs. Oklahoma here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Georgia to beat Auburn by more than 20.5 points

Micah Roberts's analysis points to Georgia. "There's a mismatch in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday with Auburn at undefeated Georgia. Auburn is 3-2. Georgia's offense has been unbelievable this year, and its defense has turned the opponent over 11 times this season," Roberts said. "Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown has four interceptions in his last three games. Georgia is going to pad its turnover record. The Bulldogs only allow 2.5 yards per rush. Georgia to win by 28 or more."

No. 1 Georgia is 6-0 and 4-0 in the SEC after a 20-17 win at then No. 6 Alabama on Oct. 10, and it has scored 277 points, an average of 46.2, and allowed 84, an average of 14.0. The Bulldogs have won five of their six games by more than 20.5 points, by 60, 50, 28, 28 and 24. Auburn is 3-2 and 1-2 in the SEC after a 24-14 loss at Tennessee on Oct. 3, and it has scored 134 points and allowed 107, including 44 against Florida on Sept. 19. On Polymarket, Georgia to win by more than 20.5 points trades at $0.48 per share, and the Bulldogs trade at $0.91 per share to win while Auburn trades at $0.10 per share. Trade on Auburn vs. Georgia here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.