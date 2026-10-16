The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus for Friday. In the MLB playoffs, the Tampa Bay Rays will visit the Cleveland Guardians in ALCS Game 4 at 8 p.m. ET, and the Rays trade at $0.51 per share on Polymarket to win. In college football, App State visits Coastal Carolina at 8 p.m. ET, and Washington visits Purdue at 8 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, App State trades at $0.52 per share to win, and Purdue trades at $0.60 per share to win. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Friday Polymarket predictions

App State vs. Coastal Carolina predictions

App State is 3-2 and 0-1 in the Sun Belt after a 10-3 loss against Old Dominion on Oct. 10, a game in which its quarterback passed for only 72 yards. The Mountaineers beat Maine 55-3, won 27-24 at East Carolina and beat Charlotte 26-21, and they lost 41-31 at NC State. App State has scored 142 points and allowed 99, and three of its five games finished with more than 48.5 combined points.

Coastal Carolina is 2-4 and 1-1 in the Sun Belt after a 27-21 win at Marshall on Oct. 10, a game in which its leading rusher gained 169 yards while its quarterback passed for only 73. The Chanticleers have scored 151 points and allowed 146, and four of their six games finished above 48.5 combined points.



On Polymarket, App State trades at $0.52 per share to win at Coastal Carolina, and the Chanticleers trade at $0.48 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 48.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 48.5. Trade on App State vs. Coastal Carolina here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Washington vs. Purdue predictions

Washington has gone from 3-0 to 3-3, and the slide is the story here. The Huskies opened with wins of 24-10 against Washington State, 16-14 against Utah State and 48-16 against Eastern Washington, then lost 27-24 against Minnesota, 25-21 at USC and 41-24 against Iowa. They are 0-3 in the Big Ten and were outscored 93-69 in those three games, scoring 24 points or fewer each time.

A different quarterback passed for 251 yards in the Iowa loss than in the first five games, when the starter passed for 268, 249, 373, 239 and 198. Purdue is 3-3 and 2-1 in the Big Ten and has won two straight, 24-17 at Illinois and 41-13 against Minnesota, though it has allowed 188 points, including 52 at UCLA and 49 against Notre Dame.



On Polymarket, Purdue trades at $0.60 per share to win at home, and Washington trades at $0.40 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 49.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 49.5, and Washington's games have finished with 34, 30, 64, 51, 46 and 65 combined points. Trade on Washington vs. Purdue here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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