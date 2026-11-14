The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Saturday's college football games. The Texas Longhorns will visit the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, LSU trades at $0.64 per share. Click here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas vs. LSU predictions

Saturday night's game turns on the ground game and the receivers. LSU running back Dilin Jones has rushed for 713 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Jackson Harris has 47 catches for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. The Tigers are 6-3 and 5-1 at home, but they have lost two of their last five games, 31-13 against Alabama and 35-34 at Kentucky, and their other three wins included a 63-14 win against McNeese.

Texas running back Raleek Brown has rushed for 537 yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver Ryan Wingo has 42 catches for 523 yards and four touchdowns. The Longhorns are 7-2 and 2-1 on the road, and they have won three straight, including 34-20 at Missouri and 31-3 against Mississippi State. Texas' last five games finished with 54, 34, 61, 51 and 51 combined points, and LSU's finished with 44, 55, 31, 69 and 77.

On Polymarket, LSU trades at $0.64 per share to win at home and Texas trades at $0.36 per share. LSU winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 46.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 46.5. Trade on the college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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