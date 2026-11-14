The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Saturday's college football slate. The Texas Longhorns travel to the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, LSU trades at $0.64 per share to win at home against Texas at $0.36. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

College football trading preview

Texas vs. LSU predictions

The quarterbacks are the story in the night game. Texas quarterback Arch Manning has completed 168 of 254 passes for 2,024 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions, and wide receiver Ryan Wingo has 42 catches for 523 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Raleek Brown has rushed for 537 yards and six touchdowns. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has completed 215 of 303 passes for 2,553 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions, wide receiver Jackson Harris leads the Tigers with 47 catches for 800 yards and seven touchdowns, and running back Dilin Jones has rushed for 713 yards and seven touchdowns.

Texas is 7-2 and 4-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 34-20 win at Missouri. LSU is 6-3 and 3-3 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 31-13 loss against Alabama. On Polymarket, LSU trades at $0.64 per share to win at home and Texas trades at $0.36 per share. LSU winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.55 per share Yes and $0.46 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.53 per share for more than 46.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 46.5. Trade on Texas vs. LSU here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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