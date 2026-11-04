The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Week 10 of the college football season will include several MACtion games on Wednesday, including Toledo (6-2) vs. Sacramento State at 7 p.m. ET and Central Michigan (3-5) vs Eastern Michigan (4-5) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Toledo is on a two-game winning streak and has won six of its last seven matchups. Sacramento State is coming off its first MAC victory in history, having joined the conference earlier this year. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Toledo vs. Sacramento State prediction

Toledo enters Wednesday's game as the best offense in the MAC with a conference-best 475.5 yards per game and 37.4 points per game. The Rockets have scored 34 or more points in all six of their wins, which includes a 45-38 victory against Western Michigan prior to its bye week.

Sacramento State's first MAC win came in a 31-10 victory against Kent State last Friday. The Hornets ended a six-game losing skid, which included four of its five loses in conference matchups, having lost in Week 1 to Eastern Michigan prior to a win against Mississippi Valley State in Week 2.

Toledo is currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by 26 or more points, while Sacramento State is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by 25 points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan prediction

Both Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan blew late fourth quarter leads in Week 8 prior to the bye week. Eastern Michigan allowed an eventual game-winning 100-yard touchdown on a kick return immediately aftrer moving ahead 20-17 with 4:12 remaining.

Central Michigan held a 27-21 lead against Miami (Ohio) with 4:17 remaining in the fourth quarter prior to an eight-yard, 75-yard drive, which was capped off by D'Shawntae Jones' game-winning 2-yard touchdown run with 1:41 remaining.

Eastern Michigan is currently trading up to $0.52 per share to win outright at home, while Central Michigan is trading at $0.49 per share, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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