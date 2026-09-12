The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. This week's slate includes Ohio State vs. Texas ($0.53 per share to win), Louisiana vs. USC ($0.99), and Iowa State vs. Iowa ($0.85). Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available this week. Ohio State at Texas kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, with Ohio State trading at $0.495 per share to keep Texas' margin at one point or fewer. Louisiana at USC kicks off at 11:00 p.m. ET Saturday, with USC trading at $0.475 per share to win by 32 points or more. Iowa State at Iowa kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, with Iowa trading at $0.535 per share to win by 14 points or more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for college football on Saturday

Ohio State vs. Texas, Ohio State to keep it within one point ($0.495 per share)

Louisiana vs. USC, USC to win by 32 points or more ($0.475 per share)

Iowa State vs. Iowa, Iowa to win by fourteen points or more ($0.535 per share)

Ohio State vs. Texas

SportsLine CFB analyst Tom Fornelli said, "I believe both these teams are two of the best we have, but it's hard for me to trust the Longhorns in a spot like this because they continue to come up short in spots like this. I simply trust the Buckeyes more, and if I can get points with them, I'll take 'em."

Ohio State is trading at $0.495 per share on Polymarket for Texas to win by one point or fewer, or for Ohio State to win outright, with Texas trading at $0.505 per share to win by two points or more. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

Iowa vs. Iowa State predictions

SportsLine CFB analyst Tom Fornelli said, "Iowa State could prove to be the worst Power Four team in the country, and I don't believe the market has caught on to how bad this team might be just yet. Yes, this game can get ugly at times, but I believe the Hawkeyes are the superior side this season."

Iowa is trading at $0.535 per share on Polymarket to win by fourteen points or more, with Iowa State trading at $0.465 per share to keep Iowa's margin at thirteen points or fewer. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Louisiana vs. USC predictions

SportsLine CFB analyst Mike Tierney said, "We are buyers on the revamped USC defense, operated by new coordinator, Hall of Famer Gary Patterson. It has yielded just one rushing touchdown in two games. The defense even pulled off a pair of safeties in blanking Fresno State. For Louisiana, the scheduling leap from an FCS foe (Lamar) to a national title contender is beyond ambitious. As if the Trojans needed another edge, kickoff is 10 p.m. CT, an absurd late show for the Cajuns."

USC is trading at $0.475 per share on Polymarket to win by 32 points or more, with Louisiana trading at $0.525 per share to keep USC's margin at 31 points or fewer. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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