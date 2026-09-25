The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. On Friday, California is trading close to even money to keep the score within a possession against Clemson in college football, while Indiana priced to cover a big number on the road against Northwestern. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Friday night's college football game. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for college football

Why California will lose by fewer than 1.5 points

Why Indiana will win by more than 20.5 points

Why California will lose by fewer than 1.5 points

Clemson is 2-1 and trades at $0.535 per share on Polymarket to beat California outright, but the margin market tells a tighter story. California staying within 1.5 points, either by winning outright or keeping the final margin at one point or less, is priced at $0.485 per share on Polymarket, nearly identical to Clemson's own margin price of $0.515 per share.

That's a much closer number than the outright moneyline alone suggests. California is 1-1 and has kept its two games competitive, while Clemson's offense has been inconsistent, managing just seven points in a Week 2 win over Georgia Southern before topping 20 against North Carolina.

Quarterback Christopher Vizzina's elbow injury has already cost Clemson its starter tonight, with freshman Tait Reynolds making his first career road start after going 16 of 27 for 178 yards in relief last week, adding more uncertainty to a Tigers offense that hasn't pulled away from anyone yet.

This is just the second all-time meeting between these programs, and the first since California's 37-13 win in the 1992 Florida Citrus Bowl. Trade on Clemson vs. California here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Why Indiana will win by more than 20.5 points

Indiana is 3-0 and ranked among the top five teams in the country, and the gap between these two programs shows up clearly in the pricing: Indiana trades at $0.925 per share on Polymarket to win outright, with Northwestern at just $0.08 per share.

Indiana winning by more than 20.5 points trades at $0.52 per share, with the alternative, Indiana winning by 20 points or fewer or Northwestern winning outright, at $0.50 per share, essentially a coin flip on the size of the margin rather than the outcome itself.

Quarterback Josh Hoover has thrown for 649 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception this season, while Northwestern's Aidan Chiles has thrown for 514 yards and four scores of his own but hasn't faced a defense like Indiana's yet.

Northwestern is 2-0, and wide receiver Hayden Eligon II is dealing with a lower-body injury that further thins a Wildcats offense facing a steep step up in competition.

Indiana has won the last two meetings in this series, including a 41-24 win in 2024, though Northwestern still holds the all-time edge, 47-36-1. Trade on Northwestern vs. Indiana here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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