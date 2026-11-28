The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Saturday's college football Rivalry Week games. Purdue visits Indiana at 7 p.m. ET, while Alabama hosts Auburn at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Indiana trades at $0.94 per share to win, and Alabama trades at $0.84 per share to win. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Alabama vs. Auburn predictions

Two heated rivals clash in a massive SEC tilt for Rivalry Week with Auburn visiting Alabama. At 9-2, the Crimson Tide appear to be heading for another College Football Playoff appearance, while the Tigers have had a solid first year under new head coach Alex Golesh at 7-4. Auburn notably has a road win at Georgia, and the Bulldogs handed Alabama one of its two losses this season. A Tigers win here could potentially shake up the CFP standings. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Tide prevailing in 86% of simulations. Trade on Auburn vs. Alabama here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Purdue vs. Indiana predictions

Indiana has the more productive offense, with Josh Hoover completing 131 of 219 passes for 1,981 yards and 20 touchdowns with two interceptions, Charlie Becker catching 59 passes for 1,117 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Tobi Osunsanmi collecting 10 sacks, while Purdue's Ryan Browne has completed 206 of 343 passes for 2,551 yards and Fame Ijeboi has rushed for 724 yards and 11 touchdowns. Indiana is 9-2 and 6-1 at home but lost its last game, 24-27 at Washington, while Purdue is 3-8 and 1-3 on the road and has lost five straight games, including 10-42 against Wisconsin and 7-28 at Iowa. On Polymarket, Indiana winning by more than 23.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.495 per share No, and more than 52.5 combined points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade on the college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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