The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Saturday's college football games. Alabama hosts Auburn in the Iron Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Washington visits Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Alabama trades at $0.84 per share, and Oregon trades at $0.85 per share to win. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Alabama vs. Auburn predictions

One of the nation's most prolific rivalries is renewed on Saturday with Auburn visiting Alabama in the annual Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide are 9-2 overall and have won six straight over the Tigers, but Auburn is 7-4 this season under new head coach Alex Golesh, who led his team to a stunning road win at Georgia earlier this season. Both teams showcase dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks with Auburn playing Byrum Brown, who has 24 total touchdowns and rushed for over 600 yards, and Alabama leaning on Keelon Russell, who has 26 total touchdowns and over 2,700 total yards. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Tide prevailing in 86% of simulations. Trade on the Iron Bowl here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Washington vs. Oregon predictions

The matchup features two productive quarterbacks, with Oregon's Dylan Raiola completing 162 of 247 passes for 1,929 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions, Dakorien Moore catching 60 passes for 757 yards and nine touchdowns, and Matayo Uiagalelei collecting 9.5 sacks. Washington's Demond Williams Jr. has completed 188 of 294 passes for 2,182 yards and 14 touchdowns and has rushed for 361 yards, and Chris Lawson has 61 catches for 910 yards. Oregon is 8-3 and 5-1 at home with four straight wins, while Washington is 7-4 and 3-1 on the road with two straight wins. On Polymarket, Oregon winning by more than 13.5 points trades at $0.515 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No, and more than 50.5 combined points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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