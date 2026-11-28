The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Saturday's college football Rivalry Week games. Notre Dame visits Syracuse at noon ET, Penn State visits Maryland at 3:30 p.m. ET and Purdue visits Indiana at 7 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Notre Dame trades at $0.955 per share to win, Penn State trades at $0.73 per share to win, and Indiana trades at $0.945 per share to win. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the quarterbacks. Notre Dame's CJ Carr has completed 216 of 319 passes for 2,697 yards and 24 touchdowns with three interceptions, Nolan James Jr. has rushed for 742 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Jordan Faison has 56 catches for 724 yards, while Syracuse's Steve Angeli has completed 156 of 275 passes for 1,886 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions, Tylik Hill has rushed for 616 yards, and Umari Hatcher has 77 catches for 1,257 yards. Notre Dame is 10-1 and 6-0 at home with four straight wins, while Syracuse is 5-6 and 3-3 on the road and lost its last game, 15-27 at Boston College. On Polymarket, Notre Dame winning by more than 27.5 points trades at $0.46 per share Yes and $0.545 per share No, and more than 53.5 combined points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade on Notre Dame vs. Syracuse here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Penn State vs. Maryland predictions

The matchup pairs two quarterbacks with big passing numbers. Penn State's Rocco Becht has completed 187 of 297 passes for 2,396 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions, Carson Hansen has rushed for 619 yards, and Chase Sowell has 44 catches for 758 yards, while Maryland's Malik Washington has completed 211 of 346 passes for 2,309 yards and 11 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, DeJuan Williams has rushed for 592 yards, and Chris Durr Jr. has 74 catches for 848 yards. Penn State is 6-5 and 2-2 on the road but lost its last game, 24-25 against Rutgers, and Maryland is 4-7 and 2-4 at home and lost its last game, 21-35 at USC. On Polymarket, Penn State winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.495 per share Yes and $0.51 per share No, and more than 48.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.51 per share No. Trade on Penn State vs. Maryland here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Purdue vs. Indiana predictions

Indiana has the more productive offense, with Josh Hoover completing 131 of 219 passes for 1,981 yards and 20 touchdowns with two interceptions, Charlie Becker catching 59 passes for 1,117 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Tobi Osunsanmi collecting 10 sacks, while Purdue's Ryan Browne has completed 206 of 343 passes for 2,551 yards and Fame Ijeboi has rushed for 724 yards and 11 touchdowns. Indiana is 9-2 and 6-1 at home but lost its last game, 24-27 at Washington, while Purdue is 3-8 and 1-3 on the road and has lost five straight games, including 10-42 against Wisconsin and 7-28 at Iowa. On Polymarket, Indiana winning by more than 23.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.495 per share No, and more than 52.5 combined points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade on the college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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