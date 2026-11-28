The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Saturday's college football games. Louisville visits Kentucky at noon ET, USC visits UCLA at 3:30 p.m. ET and Washington visits Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Louisville trades at $0.565 per share to win, USC trades at $0.645 per share to win, and Oregon trades at $0.835 per share to win. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Louisville vs. Kentucky predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the quarterbacks. Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz has completed 206 of 305 passes for 2,739 yards and 20 touchdowns with four interceptions, Isaac Brown has rushed for 834 yards, Tre Richardson has 58 catches for 822 yards, and Clev Lubin has nine sacks, while Kentucky's Kenny Minchey has completed 228 of 335 passes for 2,448 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions, CJ Baxter has rushed for 610 yards and eight touchdowns, and Kenny Darby has 57 catches for 711 yards. Louisville is 8-3 and 3-1 on the road with six straight wins, while Kentucky is 7-4 and 4-2 at home with three straight losses. On Polymarket, Louisville winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.53 per share Yes and $0.475 per share No, and more than 52.5 combined points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade on Louisville vs. Kentucky here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

USC vs. UCLA predictions

The Los Angeles rivalry features two strong offenses. USC's Jayden Maiava has completed 245 of 373 passes for 3,072 yards and 23 touchdowns with eight interceptions, King Miller has rushed for 797 yards, and Trent Mosley has 720 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, while UCLA's Wayne Knight has rushed for 875 yards and 13 touchdowns, Ty Dieffenbach has completed 99 of 166 passes for 1,406 yards, and Semaj Morgan has 562 receiving yards. UCLA is 10-1 and 6-0 at home but lost its last game, 16-18 at Michigan, while USC is 8-3 and 2-2 on the road and won its last game, 35-21 against Maryland. On Polymarket, USC winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.515 per share Yes and $0.495 per share No, and more than 46.5 combined points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade on USC vs. UCLA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Washington vs. Oregon predictions

The matchup features two productive quarterbacks, with Oregon's Dylan Raiola completing 162 of 247 passes for 1,929 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions, Dakorien Moore catching 60 passes for 757 yards and nine touchdowns, and Matayo Uiagalelei collecting 9.5 sacks. Washington's Demond Williams Jr. has completed 188 of 294 passes for 2,182 yards and 14 touchdowns and has rushed for 361 yards, and Chris Lawson has 61 catches for 910 yards. Oregon is 8-3 and 5-1 at home with four straight wins, while Washington is 7-4 and 3-1 on the road with two straight wins. On Polymarket, Oregon winning by more than 13.5 points trades at $0.515 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No, and more than 50.5 combined points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade on the college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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