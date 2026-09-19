The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Saturday college football. Ole Miss hosts Lane Kiffin and No. 7 LSU in the Magnolia Bowl, and Polymarket has LSU trading at $0.58 per share to Ole Miss's $0.43. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Arizona is trading at $0.99 per share to beat Northern Illinois, whose 0-2 start includes a 40-0 loss at Iowa last week. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday trading preview

LSU vs. Ole Miss predictions

Lane Kiffin is back at Ole Miss, this time coaching on the other sideline. Ole Miss is 2-0 after a walkoff field goal to beat then No. 24 Louisville 41-38 and a 41-9 win over Charlotte in its home opener, results that have the Rebels hosting No. 7 LSU as a ranked team themselves for Saturday's Magnolia Bowl. Polymarket prices LSU at $0.58 per share to win, with Ole Miss trading at $0.43 per share. Trade on LSU vs. Ole Miss here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Arizona vs. Northern Illinois predictions

Arizona is 1-1 entering Saturday's late kickoff, while Northern Illinois is 0-2 after a 40-0 loss at Iowa last week and a 28-24 loss to Illinois State the week before. Polymarket prices Arizona at $0.99 per share to win, with Northern Illinois trading at $0.01 per share. Trade on Arizona vs. Ole Miss here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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