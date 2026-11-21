The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, perfect for Saturday's college football schedule that includes Vanderbilt vs. Florida at 12 p.m. ET, Arkansas vs. Texas at 3:30 p.m. ET and SMU vs. Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Florida trades at $0.83 per share to win at home against Vanderbilt, Texas trades at $0.92 per share to win at home against Arkansas, and Notre Dame trades at $0.91 per share to win at home against SMU. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Saturday Polymarket Predictions

Vanderbilt vs. Florida predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Florida is 6-4 and 3-2 at home, and it is coming off a 21-14 win at Kentucky after a 23-7 loss against Oklahoma and a 27-8 loss at Georgia. Quarterback Aaron Philo has completed 126 of 180 passes for 1,486 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Jadan Baugh has rushed for 905 yards and 15 touchdowns, and wide receiver Dallas Wilson has 38 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the Gators' last five games finished with more than 46.5 combined points, at 51 and 57.

Vanderbilt is 4-6 and 1-3 on the road, and it is coming off a 21-6 loss against Alabama after a 25-23 win at Mississippi State and a 34-17 loss at Kentucky. Quarterback Jared Curtis has completed 170 of 264 passes for 1,880 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions, running back Sedrick Alexander has rushed for 360 yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver Junior Sherrill has 63 catches for 847 yards and four touchdowns. Four of the Commodores' last five games finished with more than 46.5 combined points, at 48, 51, 52 and 69.

On Polymarket, Florida trades at $0.83 per share to win and Vanderbilt trades at $0.18 per share. Florida winning by more than 13.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.53 per share for more than 46.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 46.5. Trade on Vanderbilt vs. Florida here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Arkansas vs. Texas predictions

Texas is 8-2 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 22-21 win at LSU after a 34-20 win at Missouri and a 31-3 win against Mississippi State. Quarterback Arch Manning has completed 187 of 289 passes for 2,198 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, running back Raleek Brown has rushed for 572 yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver Ryan Wingo has 48 catches for 591 yards and four touchdowns. Three of the Longhorns' last five games finished with more than 46.5 combined points, at 54, 61 and 51.

Arkansas is 4-6 and 1-3 on the road, and it is coming off a 34-6 win against South Carolina after a 26-23 loss at Auburn and a 34-10 loss against Missouri. Quarterback KJ Jackson has completed 180 of 303 passes for 2,041 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions, running back Cam Settles has rushed for 378 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Chris Marshall has 52 catches for 761 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the Razorbacks' last five games finished with more than 46.5 combined points, at 49 and 52.

On Polymarket, Texas trades at $0.92 per share to win and Arkansas trades at $0.08 per share. Texas winning by more than 20.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 46.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 46.5. Trade on Arkansas vs. Texas here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

SMU vs. Notre Dame predictions

The quarterbacks set the tone for Saturday night. Notre Dame's CJ Carr has completed 197 of 290 passes for 2,385 yards and 23 touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Jonaz Walton has rushed for 655 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Jordan Faison has 49 catches for 615 yards and six touchdowns. SMU's Kevin Jennings has completed 231 of 318 passes for 2,973 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions, running back Kendrick Raphael has rushed for 809 yards and 10 touchdowns, and wide receiver Yamir Knight has 55 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns.

Notre Dame is 9-1 and 5-0 at home, and it is coming off a 41-7 win against Boston College after a 31-24 win against Miami and a 35-13 win at Navy. SMU is 7-3 and 1-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 49-7 loss against Wake Forest after a 51-28 win against Virginia Tech and a 30-27 loss at Syracuse. Three of the Mustangs' last five games finished with more than 56.5 combined points, at 79, 79 and 57, and one of the Fighting Irish's did, at 65. On Polymarket, Notre Dame trades at $0.91 per share to win and SMU trades at $0.10 per share. Notre Dame winning by more than 20.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 56.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 56.5. Trade on SMU vs. Notre Dame here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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