The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. One of SportsLine's experts has a college football pick for USC vs. Oregon. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Saturday college football game. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for college football

Oregon vs. USC: More than 60.5 points

Why Oregon and USC will combine for more than 60.5 points

Sportsline expert Eric Cohen's analysis: "I'm trying to find ways this isn't a high scoring game. The two times Lincoln Riley and Dan Lanning met, the scores were 36-27 and 42-27, both Oregon victories. Oregon surrendered 66 combined points in Weeks 1 and 2 to Boise State and Oklahoma State. USC surrendered 65 points in Weeks 2 and 3 to Louisiana and Rutgers. I'm selling both defenses in this matchup. The last team with the ball wins Saturday at the L.A. Coliseum. Oregon 41, USC 38."

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon trades at $0.595 per share on Polymarket to win outright, with USC at $0.405 per share, a tighter number than the pricing on either of the other two games below.

The closest available combined points market on Polymarket sits at 60.5, just below Cohen's 61.5 target: more than 60.5 combined points trades at $0.54 per share, with fewer than 60.5 trading at $0.47 per share. Trade on Oregon vs. USC here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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