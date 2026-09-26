The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Our team of experts has three college football picks, including USC vs. Oregon, Iowa vs. Michigan, and Auburn vs. Vanderbilt. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Saturday college football game. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for college football

Oregon vs. USC: More than 60.5 points

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Auburn will win by more than 9.5 points

Iowa vs. Michigan: Iowa loses by fewer than 5.5 points, or wins

Why Oregon and USC will combine for more than 60.5 points

Sportsline expert Eric Cohen's analysis: "I'm trying to find ways this isn't a high scoring game. The two times Lincoln Riley and Dan Lanning met, the scores were 36-27 and 42-27, both Oregon victories. Oregon surrendered 66 combined points in Weeks 1 and 2 to Boise State and Oklahoma State. USC surrendered 65 points in Weeks 2 and 3 to Louisiana and Rutgers. I'm selling both defenses in this matchup. The last team with the ball wins Saturday at the L.A. Coliseum. Oregon 41, USC 38."

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon trades at $0.595 per share on Polymarket to win outright, with USC at $0.405 per share, a tighter number than the pricing on either of the other two games below.

The closest available combined points market on Polymarket sits at 60.5, just below Cohen's 61.5 target: more than 60.5 combined points trades at $0.54 per share, with fewer than 60.5 trading at $0.47 per share. Trade on Oregon vs. USC here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Why Auburn will win by more than 9.5 points

Sportsline expert Thomas Casale's analysis: "I'm going to lay the 9.5 with Auburn here. Vanderbilt is coming off one of the luckiest wins I've ever seen over NC State. Let's not forget, the Wolfpack led 24-7 in the third quarter and 31-21 in the fourth. They controlled most of that game. I think Vandy is closer to the team that struggled to beat Delaware and was down double digits to an average NC State squad at home. True freshman quarterback Jared Curtis will make just his second start and his first career road start. I believe Auburn will improve throughout the season under new head coach Alex Golesh. It starts here with a big win at home." Trade on Auburn here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Why Iowa will lose by fewer than 5.5 points

Sportsline expert David Bearman's analysis: The Hawkeyes' defense is the best in the country in scoring, 4.3 points per game, and yards allowed, 176.7, allowing 13 total points this season. Granted, two of the games were against NIU and Northern Iowa, but they also beat rival Iowa State.

The key is running back Kamari Moulton, who coach Kirk Ferentz is optimistic will play. Iowa has also shown an offense this season, averaging 477 yards and 268 rushing yards a game.

The matchup could be decided at the line of scrimmage, where Iowa enters averaging 7.4 yards per carry. The offense remains a major issue for the undefeated Wolverines, who average 27.3 points per game, 91st in the country, and are 90th in the nation in rush offense. Trade on Iowa vs. Michigan here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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