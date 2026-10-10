The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. The highlight of the Week 6 college football slate is Georgia vs. Alabama at 7:30 p.m. ET in a matchup of top-six ranked teams. With the Georgia vs. Alabama weather forecast in mind, SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing Under 51.5 total points as part of his Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model also sees value in a low-scoring result, taking Under 54.5 total points in USC vs. Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Before these two kick off, expert Eric Cohen has locked in a pick on No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma (3:30 p.m. ET) for Saturday college football picks at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings

Texas (-7.5) vs. Oklahoma

USC vs. Penn State: Under 54.5 total points

Georgia vs. Alabama: Under 51.5 total points

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +602 (risk $100 to profit $602, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Texas (-7.5) vs. Oklahoma

"When the Longhorns have won this rivalry of late, in three of the last four years, they have won by daylight," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Texas has beaten Oklahoma by 49, 31, and 17 points in those three games, and considering the Sooners' offense is a total disaster in 2026, I see a similar outcome occurring on Saturday. Oklahoma has managed only 37 total points in their last three games against Michigan, New Mexico, and Georgia. A bye week last week isn't going to fix what's clearly broken. Against a Texas defense that is giving up only 13.3 points per game, I have a hard time seeing the Sooners score more than twice." Bet Texas at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

USC vs. Penn State: Under 54.5 total points

Only one of five Penn State games went Over this total this year, and that's when the Nittany Lions routed a clearly inferior Buffalo team, 55-13. USC finished Under this total in last week's Big Ten battle against Washington, which the Trojans won 25-21. USC vs. Washington finished Under its pregame total of 57.5 points. Penn State has the No. 17 scoring defense in the nation, allowing 16 points per game. The model projects the Under to hit in 69.3% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Georgia vs. Alabama: Under 51.5 total points

"Both offenses have been lights out so far, but with that tropical storm/hurricane possibly affecting Tuscaloosa on Saturday night (better there than here), there could be rain and 20-30 mph winds," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Georgia is allowing just 13.7 ppg, so Tide QB Keelon Russell might get a bit of a wake-up call. Our model has only 45 points scored. Certainly may go Under if it were 75 and sunny, so I'm fine either way, but hope there's weather." Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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