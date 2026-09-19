The latest FanDuel promo code gives users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. While the Magnolia Bowl between Lane Kiffin's LSU and Ole Miss will garner most of the headlines on Saturday, there are plenty of other notable college football games for bettors to target on the Week 3 slate. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Saturday CFB

UTEP-Michigan Over 49.5 (-105)

USC-Rutgers Over 59.5 (-110)

Florida-Auburn Over 53.5 (-110)

UTEP-Michigan Over 49.5 (-105)

The Wolverines looked like they were headed for a rough season after controversy in Week 1, but they bounced back in a big way in Week 2 with a 17-10 win over Oklahoma. The Sooners were unable to contain Bryce Underwood, especially on the ground, while failing to get much going offensively against Michigan's defense. The Miners lost to Oklahoma 51-0 in Week 1, so they are unlikely to mount much of a fight in Week 3 against the Wolverines. The SportsLine model sees this game going Over 49.5 points in 60.2% of simulations. Bet on Week 3 college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

USC-Rutgers Over 59.5 (-110)

Lincoln Riley's Trojans have gotten off to a hot start, averaging 43.3 points per game behind Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Maiava. Rutgers lost to UMass in the college football season opener, dampening hopes for the Scarlet Knights this season. The SportsLine model sees this Big Ten clash topping 59.5 points in 58.2% of simulations. Bet on Week 3 college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Florida-Auburn Over 53.5 points (-110)

Both the Gators and Tigers underwent coaching changes in the offseason, and we'll get an early look at how both programs have retooled in this Week 3 SEC showdown. Jon Sumrall has the Gators off to a 2-0 start behind the running back tandem of Jadan Baugh and CJ Hester. Baugh is averaging 10.6 yards per carry and has five touchdowns, while Hester is churning out 6.5 yards per carry and has three scores. Auburn head coach Alex Golesh is also 2-0 after wins over Baylor and Southern Miss. Quarterback Byrum Brown threw three interceptions in the opener but bounced back against Southern Miss with two touchdown passes and no picks. The SportsLine model sees points here, as Over 53.5 cashes in 55.4% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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