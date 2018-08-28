Drive Chart
As the 2018 college football season gets underway, No. 24 Oregon finds itself with more questions than answers.

The Ducks are going on their third head coach in as many years, and many are hoping that Mario Cristobal is the man to get Oregon flying high again.

"It's of course a high-emotion situation," Cristobal said about leading the Ducks on Saturday. "I mean football, you know for all of us, it's been such a big part of our lives, always will be for so many reasons -- so emotions are always going to be high, intensity is always going to be high."

Cristobal was tagged to be the leading man when former head coach Willie Taggart left for Florida State before last year's bowl game. Behind the support of the players, including many who signed a petition, Oregon's brass gave the position to Cristobal and the new era was underway.

The Ducks begin this era when they host Bowling Green on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

"We certainly feel that we're coming off a very productive and successful training camp. We feel like there's a lot of positive energy and enthusiasm surrounding our program and our players," Cristobal said. "We certainly invest in doing a lot of the things necessary to take that next step as a program; from a disciplinary standpoint as it relates to penalties, from a strength and conditioning standpoint."

Bowling Green, picked to finish fifth in the Mid-American Conference East Division, is coming of a 2-10 finish last year.

"Where they pose a problem for you is they get the ball down the field in a hurry. They stretch the field," said Cristobal. "You know they have a little bit of the air-raid mentality, and their receivers can stretch the field. They're big, they're tall, they're athletic, they've got good balance and body control, and they've shown that they can make big plays. They have a lot of big-play capability."

One thing Cristobal has going for him is a star at quarterback. Junior Justin Herbert is being named by many as a future first-round NFL draft pick.

Herbert returns after a rough season in 2017 when a shoulder injury sidelined him for five games. The Ducks were 6-2 in games Herbert started but just 1-4 when he was out.

Helping keep Herbert healthy will be the most experienced unit on the team, the offensive line. Cristobal has eight players who could start and all will see playing time. Juniors Jake Hanson, Calvin Throckmorton and Shane Lemieux have 75 combined starts the past two years while newcomers Dallas Warmack (junior) and Penei Sewell (freshman) add size and nastiness.

The skill players are bountiful with running back Tony Brooks-James and wide receivers Dillon Mitchell and Johnny Johnson III leading the way. The depth is massive at those positions with five players listed as backup at running back and newcomers Bryan Addison (freshman) and Tabari Hines (seniors) expected to make immediate impacts.

"The message to our players was this whole thing about playing time," Cristobal said. "It's really about trust, earning the trust of your teammates, earning the trust of your coaches, you know, trusting in yourself."

The defense, under second-year coordinator Jim Leavitt, is looking to take another step forward.

Preseason all-American junior linebacker Troy Dye leads a unit returning eight starters, yet all listed starters on the depth chart saw significant action last year. Senior defensive end Jalen Jelks is a future NFL player while sophomore nose tackle Jordon Scott was named to multiple freshman all-American teams last year.

Altogether, the Ducks return 15 legitimate starters from last season's 7-6 team -- out of the 22 projected starters, 18 of them started at least three games last year.

After disappearing for two years, optimism has returned to the Emerald Valley. With Oregon's first three games coming against inferior teams, the Ducks are hoping to get off to a fast start before that late-September showdown with No. 13 Stanford.

BGREEN
1 Pass
63 Rush
42 YDS
3:15 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 2 OREG 19
10:54
12-N.Needham 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 2 OREG 19
10:59
2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
No Gain
2ND & 2 OREG 19
11:31
2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Phouthavong.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 OREG 27
11:53
7-B.Denley to ORE 19 for 8 yards.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 OREG 38
12:16
2-J.Doege complete to 21-S.Miller. 21-S.Miller to ORE 27 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
3RD & 1 OREG 40
12:34
2-J.Doege to ORE 38 for 2 yards.
+10 YD
2ND & 11 BGREEN 50
13:10
1-A.Clair to ORE 40 for 10 yards.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 OREG 49
13:33
1-A.Clair to ORE 50 for -1 yard.
+8 YD
2ND & 6 BGREEN 43
14:04
2-J.Doege scrambles runs ob at ORE 49 for 8 yards.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 39
14:11
1-A.Clair to BGN 43 for 4 yards.
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:49
12-N.Needham 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
42
yds
03:15
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 3 1
Rushing 2 0
Passing 1 0
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 1-2 0-1
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 42 1
Total Plays 9 3
Avg Gain 4.7 0.3
Net Yards Rushing 31 1
Rush Attempts 6 1
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 1.0
Net Yards Passing 11 0
Comp. - Att. 1-3 0-2
Yards Per Pass 3.7 0.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-3 0-0
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 1-39.0
Return Yards 0 12
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-12
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 0/0
Extra Points 0/0 0/0
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bowling Green 0-0 3---3
24 Oregon 0-0 0---0
O/U 70, OREG -34.5
Autzen Stadium Eugene, OR
 11 PASS YDS 0
31 RUSH YDS 1
42 TOTAL YDS 1
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
J. Doege 1/3 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Clair 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
A. Clair 3 13 0 10
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Doege 2 10 0 8
B. Denley 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Denley 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Miller 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
S. Miller 1 11 0 11
D. Phouthavong 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Phouthavong 0 0 0 0
Q. Morris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Q. Morris 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Needham 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
N. Needham 1/1 36 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Milton 14 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Milton 1 0.0 0 0
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Herbert 0/2 0 0 0
B. Burmeister 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
B. Burmeister 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Brooks-James 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Johnson III 0 0 0 0
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Redd 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
B. Maimone 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
T. Brooks-James 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 BGREEN 39 3:15 9 42 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 18 0:49 4 1 Punt
