Furman faces line of fire at No. 2 Clemson

  • Aug 28, 2018

CLEMSON, S.C. -- It's a given that each of Clemson's eight returning starters on defense are a big concern for Furman coach Clay Hendrix, but none more so than the four returnees that comprise the Tigers' formidable foursome up front.

Tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence and ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant represent the entire preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference defensive line, so Hendrix is well aware of the daunting task that awaits his team when Furman plays at No. 2 Clemson in the season opener for both teams on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Given that, he's attempted to simplify things for an offensive line relatively short on experience.

"I've told those kids already, 'Look, we're only going to ask you to block one of them,' " Hendrix said. "It's just a matter of getting your job done.

"But I think the toughest part is collectively -- one or two guys winning is one thing, but trying to get five guys to win at the same time? That's probably the biggest task."

"Winning" against Clemson's defense has proven to be a daunting task for the majority of Clemson's opponents in recent years, let alone a Football Championship Subdivision team from a private liberal arts school in nearby Greenville, S.C., with an enrollment of less than 3,000.

The Tigers ranked second nationally in scoring defense (13.6 points per game) and fourth in total defense (276.7) last season, helping the program to a 12-2 record and a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

Although Furman has won 10 games in the series, the Paladins' last victory came in 1936 -- during Franklin D. Roosevelt's first term as president. Clemson has won 30 consecutive games in the series since and has never lost to a Southern Conference opponent since leaving to join the ACC in 1953, going 44-0 against the league.

Furman, the 1988 Division I-AA national champion, recaptured some of its past glory last season under Hendrix -- a former offensive lineman for the Paladins -- by winning seven straight games and qualifying for the FCS playoffs, finishing with an 8-5 record.

"They were one of the most improved teams in the country last year," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "They had a heck of a run into the playoffs and got better and better.

"They have 10 or 11 starters back that are juniors or seniors and offensively, to be quite honest with you, it is stressful to watch them. They do a great job schematically with all the shifts and motions and option principles."

As an interesting side note, Furman quarterback Harris Roberts also is a Clemson student; he's enrolled in a joint engineering program that began with three years at Furman and is on track to complete his dual-program degree next May at Clemson.

"What a neat story that is," Swinney said. "That's pretty cool. I guess he can't lose."

While defense is expected to be Clemson's calling card this season, the Tigers' offense has prolific potential as well. Quarterback Kelly Bryant, who staved off a stiff challenge from highly regarded freshman Trevor Lawrence to retain his job, accounted for 3,467 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

He'll be flanked by a talented receiving corps that "has more depth than we've ever had," according to Swinney, and a stable of running backs led by sophomore Travis Etienne, who's coming a freshman season that saw him lead the team with 766 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Etienne averaged 7.2 yards per carry as a rookie, the fourth-best rushing average in school history and the most by a Clemson freshman since C.J. Spiller in 2006.

Eteinne will be backed up by Adam Choice, a fifth-year player who had the best fall camp of his career, junior Tavien Feaster, who rushed for 669 yards in 2017, and J-Lin Dixon, a freshman who had the coaching staff raving in fall camp.

"The hardest thing is just simulating their size and speed, collectively, because we can't do that in practice," Hendrix said.

Despite being a heavy underdog, Hendrix has repeatedly told his team to relish the moment.

"It's a unique opportunity, just take advantage of it," he said. "All you can do is go prepare as best you can, and at the end of the day you'd better rely on what insight and wisdom you've gathered because it's not just going to show up that day."

FUR
0 Pass
15 Rush
60 YDS
1:50 POS
+45 YD
2ND & 10 FUR 35
7:25
24-D.Sanders to CLE 20 for 45 yards.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FUR 35
8:00
4-D.Grainger incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Armstrong.
+11 YD
3RD & 6 FUR 24
8:25
4-D.Grainger to FUR 35 for 11 yards.
+4 YD
2ND & 10 FUR 20
9:06
4-D.Grainger to FUR 24 for 4 yards.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FUR 20
9:15
31-C.Watkins to FUR 20 for no gain.
CLEM
1 Pass
7 Rush
16 YDS
2:16 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 FUR 38
9:57
48-W.Spiers punts 38 yards from FUR 38 to FUR End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3RD & 10 FUR 38
9:59
7-C.Brice scrambles to FUR 38 for no gain.
No Gain
2ND & 10 FUR 38
10:16
7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 22-W.Swinney.
Penalty
2ND & 5 FUR 38
10:49
Team penalty on CLE False start 5 yards enforced at FUR 33. No Play.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 FUR 38
11:09
23-L.Dixon to FUR 33 for 5 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:42
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
48
Touchdown 13:42
16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
12
yds
00:38
pos
0
47
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:08
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
41
Touchdown 0:08
16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
92
yds
01:17
pos
0
40
Point After TD 5:30
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
34
Touchdown 5:30
2-K.Bryant runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
79
yds
00:53
pos
0
33
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:07
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
27
Touchdown 1:07
9-T.Etienne runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
38
yds
01:07
pos
0
26
Point After TD 2:54
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 2:54
16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
95
yds
02:26
pos
0
19
Field Goal 9:21
92-G.Huegel 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
30
yds
03:43
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:51
92-G.Huegel 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
2
yds
01:08
pos
0
10
Point After TD 7:50
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:50
2-K.Bryant complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
57
yds
01:19
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 22
Rushing 5 8
Passing 2 14
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 4-14 5-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-3
Total Net Yards 94 488
Total Plays 55 64
Avg Gain 1.7 7.6
Net Yards Rushing 84 235
Rush Attempts 47 32
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 7.3
Net Yards Passing 10 253
Comp. - Att. 3-8 20-32
Yards Per Pass 1.3 7.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-20 2-16
Penalties - Yards 3-22 3-35
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-42.1 1-38.0
Return Yards 0 87
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-87
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/0 8/8
Extra Points 0/0 6/6
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Furman 0-0 00000
2 Clemson 0-0 101714748
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 10 PASS YDS 253
84 RUSH YDS 235
94 TOTAL YDS 488
Furman
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Lincoln 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 16 0 0 78.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 16 0 0 78.1
J. Lincoln 1/3 16 0 0
D. Grainger 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 14 0 0 63.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 14 0 0 63.5
D. Grainger 2/5 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 47 0
D. Sanders 3 47 0 45
C. Watkins 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
C. Watkins 4 30 0 19
H. Roberts 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
H. Roberts 1 20 0 20
K. Dirks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
K. Dirks 7 15 0 4
J. Lincoln 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 11 0
J. Lincoln 12 11 0 20
D. Bell 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
D. Bell 3 6 0 8
R. Gibson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
R. Gibson 4 5 0 4
D. Grainger 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 4 0
D. Grainger 8 4 0 11
D. Morehead 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Morehead 1 0 0 0
D. Wynn 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
D. Wynn 4 -4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Bell 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Bell 1 7 0 7
D. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Sanders 1 7 0 7
C. Burnette 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Burnette 0 0 0 0
A. Armstrong 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Armstrong 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Okonya 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Okonya 1-0 1.0 0
D. Perryman 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Perryman 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hope 81 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Hope 0-1 0.5 0
P. Stokes 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
P. Stokes 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Atkins 17 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 42.1 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 42.1 3
G. Atkins 8 42.1 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 136 3 0 216.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 136 3 0 216.6
T. Lawrence 9/14 136 3 0
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 127 1 0 149.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 127 1 0 149.8
K. Bryant 10/16 127 1 0
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 6 0 0 75.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 6 0 0 75.2
C. Brice 1/2 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 84 0
L. Dixon 4 84 0 61
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 64 1
T. Etienne 11 64 1 11
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 44 1
K. Bryant 5 44 1 35
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
T. Feaster 3 24 0 10
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
A. Choice 2 6 0 6
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
A. Rodgers 2 6 0 5
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Brice 2 6 0 6
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
T. Lawrence 3 1 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 1
A. Rodgers 2 43 1 40
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 42 0
C. Powell 1 42 0 42
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 0
D. Kendrick 1 38 0 38
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
T. Higgins 3 35 0 19
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 1
B. Galloway 3 33 1 15
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
H. Renfrow 3 24 0 16
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
T. Thompson 2 22 0 18
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
J. Ross 1 15 1 15
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 1
D. Overton 2 10 1 6
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
Ca. Smith 1 6 0 6
C. Renfrow 31 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Renfrow 0 0 0 0
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Chase 0 0 0 0
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Swinney 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Wilkins 1-0 1.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Ferrell 1-0 1.0 0
B. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Spector 1-0 1.0 0
Jo. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
Jo. Williams 1-1 0.5 0
A. Huggins 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Huggins 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
G. Huegel 2/2 49 5/5 11
Al. Spence 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Al. Spence 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
W. Spiers 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 43.5 62 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 43.5 62 0
A. Rodgers 2 43.5 62 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 FUR 44 2:14 4 -3 Punt
7:49 FUR 25 3:33 7 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:45 FUR 25 2:35 9 37 Downs
9:19 FUR 25 3:54 7 28 Punt
2:54 FUR 25 0:33 4 2 Punt
1:03 FUR 25 0:31 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FUR 25 3:20 6 29 Punt
7:51 FUR 33 1:23 3 3 Punt
5:26 FUR 25 3:53 6 15 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 FUR 25 0:00 4 68 Fumble
13:42 FUR 25 1:59 3 -15 Punt
9:06 FUR 20 1:50 5 60
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 25 3:19 11 31 Downs
9:09 CLEM 43 1:19 4 57 TD
3:59 FUR 20 1:08 3 2 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 CLEM 38 3:43 8 30 FG
5:20 CLEM 5 2:26 10 95 TD
2:14 FUR 38 1:07 5 38 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 CLEM 11 3:32 9 52 Downs
6:23 CLEM 21 0:53 4 79 TD
1:25 CLEM 8 1:17 3 92 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 FUR 12 0:38 2 12 TD
11:31 FUR 49 2:16 6 11 Punt
