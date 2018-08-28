Drive Chart
SFA
MISSST

Fitzgerald to miss No. 18 Mississippi State's opener vs. SFA

  • STATS TSX
  • Aug 28, 2018

Clouds of uncertainty are hanging over both Mississippi State and Stephen F. Austin as their season opener approaches. Both have high expectations and both have new coaches.

Even with a surprise, high-profile suspension at Mississippi State, those clouds might be just a little darker over the Lumberjacks of the Southland Conference.

Stephen F. Austin has an interim coach who's been on the job for less than a month. The Bulldogs, of the Southeastern Conference, have a new coach, whose first order of business on Monday of Game Week was to announce the suspension of his starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate.

Jeff Byrd leads FCS program Stephen F. Austin into Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday to take on Joe Moorhead and the 18th-ranked Bulldogs, minus quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.

"Nick's violation of team rules occurred in March," Moorhead said earlier this week. "Since that time, he's been elected team captain and had an awesome spring, summer offseason conditioning and fall camp. He's been a great leader and a great teammate. He'll serve his suspension and come back and be our starter against Kansas State."

Most teams would severely miss a player who accounted for 2,600 yards and 29 touchdowns, but not Mississippi State.

When we last saw the Bulldogs, they were beating Louisville in the TaxSlayer Bowl with Fitzgerald on crutches on the sideline after suffering a gruesome, season-ending ankle injury in the Egg Bowl in November.

Enter true freshman Keytaon Thomas.

In his first start, Thomas went 11 of 20 for 127 yards, ran 27 times for 147 yards, and tied a Mississippi State bowl record with three rushing touchdowns in a 31-27 victory.

Thomas gets the start again on Saturday against the Lumberjacks having earned the trust of his coaches and teammates. Expect the Bulldogs not to miss a beat with Thomas calling the signals.

"You're going to craft and tailor the game plan to the guys who are going to be out on the field," said Moorhead, the former Penn State offensive coordinator. "Certainly, Nick and K.T. share a similar skill set so there's really not much change in what we'd ask Nick to do and what we'd ask K.T. to do."

With running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley, Penn State averaged 41.6 points last season. At Mississippi State, Moorhead doesn't have a Saquon Barkley, but he does have Aeris Williams, who rushed for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry last season.

Moorhead's offenses have shown an affinity for stretching the field vertically and the Bulldogs' first-year coach believes he has the players in place to do just that.

Stephen Guidry and Devonta Jason, a pair of four-star receivers, were brought in and they very well could thrive, whether it's Fitzgerald or Thomas throwing the ball.

Byrd has had a little more than three weeks to figure things out for the Lumberjacks since Clint Conque resigned. Conque had been suspended in June while the school investigated alleged violations of school policy.

Since then, the players have rallied behind Byrd.

"Every day we've gotten better and I think you can see it," Byrd said. "I've gone back and looked at some tape from Day 1, we've improved at every position. I still think we have competition for positions ... but those things are beginning to pan themselves out. Effort, attitude and intensity every day has been exactly what we want."

The Lumberjacks were voted to finish sixth in the Southland Conference's annual preseason poll as voted upon by the league's head coaches and sports information directors. Last season, the Lumberjacks went 4-7.

The good news is that 22 players with starting experience return, including 11 on the offensive side and eight on defense.

Byrd is hoping junior running back Jamall Shaw, who was the Lumberjacks' second-leading rusher in 2017 with 266 yards on 77 carries, can carry the load on offense.

"The running back group, we've got a bunch of dogs back there," Shaw said. "We've all got different styles so it's fun to come out here and watch each other work. The quarterbacks and wide receivers are all clicking, I think it's going to be a big year for the offense. We just want to go out there and give it our best every day and get better."

The Lumberjacks return both of their starting quarterbacks from a season ago, including TCU senior transfer Foster Sawyer, who played in the first four games in 2017 and made three starts before suffering a season-ending knee injury at Abilene Christian.

An accurate passer, Sawyer threw for 623 yards on 68-of-104 passing (65.4 percent) and four touchdowns with only one interception.

Junior Jake Blumrick, who started the first game of the 2017 season and the final seven, also returns. He compiled 1,654 passing yards, including eight touchdowns.

The odds are stacked against the FCS Lumberjacks, but if anyone knows what smaller schools are capable of doing, it's Moorhead.

He coached at Fordham -- an FCS school -- and upset Army and Temple. The Bulldogs will be ready come Saturday.

"From an ex-FCS player and coach, guys at that level go into this game with a chip on their shoulder," Moorhead said. "They will pull out all the stops because there's a great chance for an upset. We have a tremendous amount of respect for Stephen F. Austin going into this game."

SFA
4 Pass
15 Rush
27 YDS
3:22 POS
+2 YD
2ND & 49 SFA 33
0:18
20-D.Williams to SAU 35 for 2 yards (52-K.Jones).
No Gain
1ST & 49 SFA 33
0:37
12-F.Sawyer incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Williams.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 MISSST 28
1:01
20-D.Williams to MSST 27 for 1 yard (10-L.Lewis). Team penalty on MSST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SAU 28.
+13 YD
2ND & 9 MISSST 41
1:32
12-F.Sawyer complete to 80-T.Pace. 80-T.Pace to MSST 28 for 13 yards (2-J.Peters).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 MISSST 42
1:50
25-J.Oglesby to MSST 41 for 1 yard (94-J.Simmons).
+6 YD
2ND & 3 MISSST 48
2:05
25-J.Oglesby to MSST 42 for 6 yards (38-J.Abram).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 SFA 45
2:20
12-F.Sawyer complete to 80-T.Pace. 80-T.Pace to MSST 48 for 7 yards (38-J.Abram).
+36 YD
3RD & 9 SFA 9
2:46
12-F.Sawyer complete to 87-A.Arclies. 87-A.Arclies to SAU 45 for 36 yards (2-J.Peters).
Penalty
3RD & 9 SFA 9
2:56
12-F.Sawyer complete to 80-T.Pace. 80-T.Pace to SAU 27 for 8 yards. Team penalty on MSST Illegal formation offsetting. Team penalty on SAU Holding 10 yards enforced at SAU 19. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 9 SFA 19
3:34
12-F.Sawyer incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Pace.
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:44
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 3:44
10-K.Thompson complete to 87-O.Mitchell. 87-O.Mitchell runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
84
yds
00:15
pos
0
20
Point After TD 5:29
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:29
10-K.Thompson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
51
yds
02:46
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:10
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:10
10-K.Thompson complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
53
yds
00:12
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 4
Rushing 2 1
Passing 2 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-5 1-2
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 7 214
Total Plays 23 12
Avg Gain 0.3 17.8
Net Yards Rushing -35 43
Rush Attempts 12 7
Avg Rush Yards -2.9 6.1
Net Yards Passing 42 171
Comp. - Att. 4-11 3-5
Yards Per Pass 3.8 34.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 3-20
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-38.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 42 26
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-26
Kickoffs - Returns 2-42 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/1 3/4
Extra Points 0/0 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
S.F. Austin 0-0 0---0
18 Miss. State 0-0 21---21
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 42 PASS YDS 171
-35 RUSH YDS 43
7 TOTAL YDS 214
S.F. Austin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Sawyer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 57 0 0 79.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 57 0 0 79.9
F. Sawyer 4/11 57 0 0
J. Covey 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Covey 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Oglesby 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
J. Oglesby 5 21 0 18
J. McGowen 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. McGowen 1 6 0 6
J. Covey 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
J. Covey 1 -6 0 -6
F. Sawyer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
F. Sawyer 1 -9 0 -9
Do. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -47 0
Do. Williams 4 -47 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Arclies III 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 0
A. Arclies III 1 36 0 36
T. Pace 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
T. Pace 2 20 0 13
R. Simmons 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Simmons 1 1 0 1
Co. Williams 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Co. Williams 0 0 0 0
Do. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Do. Williams 0 0 0 0
C. Clater 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Clater 0 0 0 0
T. Goree 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Goree 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Ghansah 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Ghansah 4-0 0.0 0
T. Britton 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Britton 1-1 0.0 0
Q. Jones 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
R. Woods 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Woods 1-2 0.0 0
R. Nichols 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Nichols 0-1 0.0 0
T. Gordon 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Gordon 0-1 0.0 0
G. Sampson 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Sampson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Lewallen 45 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 1
C. Lewallen 3 40.0 1 44
T. Duran 40 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 0
T. Duran 1 32.0 0 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Oglesby 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
J. Oglesby 1 25.0 25 0
J. McGowen 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
J. McGowen 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 171 2 0 479.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 171 2 0 479.3
K. Thompson 3/5 171 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 1
K. Thompson 3 26 1 14
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
K. Hill 4 17 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 84 1
O. Mitchell 1 84 1 84
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 53 1
K. Hill 1 53 1 53
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
Ju. Johnson 1 34 0 34
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Guidry 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Peters 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Peters 2-0 0.0 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Simmons 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Simmons 2-0 0.0 0
L. Autry 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Autry 1-0 0.0 0
M. McLaurin 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McLaurin 1-0 0.0 0
M. Sweat 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Sweat 1-1 0.0 0
G. Green 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Green 1-0 1.0 0
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
Ko. Jones 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ko. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Landrews 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Landrews 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
J. Christmann 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 22 0
K. Mixon 2 13.0 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFA 25 1:28 3 -4 Punt
13:10 SFA 25 0:48 3 -3 Punt
10:27 SFA 23 1:57 4 4 Punt
5:22 SFA 28 1:10 4 16 Punt
3:34 SFA 18 3:22 11 17
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 MISSST 47 0:12 1 53 TD
12:10 MISSST 34 1:37 5 43 FG Miss
8:15 SFA 19 2:46 6 19 TD
3:59 MISSST 16 0:15 1 84 TD
