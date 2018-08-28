Drive Chart
No. 16 TCU ready for season opener vs. Southern

  • Aug 28, 2018

When No. 16 TCU opens its season against Southern University on Saturday morning at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, there will be little doubt about the eventual outcome.

But the Horned Frogs are happy to be able to beat up on someone other than themselves and have plenty to gain from what amounts to a scrimmage that counts and gets them off on the right foot.

The contest is an opportunity to continue the development of sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson, who is the latest in the line of TCU's dual-threat signal-callers. It's also a chance for one or two players out of the Horned Frogs' stable of running backs to announce himself as the No. 1 main option moving forward.

And there's a chance for monster defensive end Ben Banogu to begin his proliferation of sacks and tackles for a loss, basically using the Jaguars as fodder for the challenges to come the rest of the year.

TCU and Southern are meeting for the first time. The Horned Frogs are facing an opponent from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) for just the third time in their history after defeating Jackson State 63-0 last season and Grambling State 56-0 in their 2012 season opener.

Venerable coach Gary Patterson said Monday that he's relieved to have his Horned Frogs back on a somewhat normal practice schedule and that his players are ready to get into game action, but they aren't overlooking Southern.

"We have been banged up," Patterson said. "I feel a lot better now. ... We are tired of hitting each other, excited to play a ball game and get into the season. We're playing a Southern team I think that does a lot of good things. They do a nice job coaching. They do a lot of things that cause you problems. We've taken them very seriously."

TCU's offensive line has been one of the biggest questions going into the season as four key contributors from last year's team are now in NFL camps. But Patterson continued to heap praise on the unit and its work in preseason camp.

"Our offensive line, I'll be honest, has been the big surprise," Patterson said. "They've really gotten better. We still have to keep getting better at one of the tackles. I won't say which one."

Southern made it official and named quarterback John Lampley the starter for the season opener at TCU, coach Dawson Odums announced on Monday.

The move comes with little surprise after Odums named Lampley the front-runner in the three-person race early last week. The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Georgia will get his first career start against the No. 16 team in the country.

"We have three very good quarterbacks," Odums said. "John is just slightly above those guys from a consistency standpoint and that's really what we look for out of that quarterback position."

Southern (which went 7-4 last season) is a traditional powerhouse in the SWAC and in the HBCU ranks in general. Southern couldn't participate in the SWAC Championship or the Celebration Bowl however, due to NCAA academic progress rate violations.

The Jaguars' first two games (at TCU and at Louisiana Tech) are tough, but the rest of the schedule is winnable if this team finds its stride and can stay healthy.

TCU
0 Pass
7 Rush
2 YDS
2:15 POS
Penalty
4TH & 3 TCU 32
2:45
Team penalty on TCU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TCU 37. No Play.
+2 YD
3RD & 5 TCU 35
3:30
39-J.Guillot to TCU 37 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 TCU 30
4:13
39-J.Guillot to TCU 35 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TCU 30
4:19
39-J.Guillot to TCU 30 for no gain.
SO
0 Pass
7 Rush
8 YDS
1:57 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 SO 37
4:57
36-M.Fontenot punts 33 yards from SU 37 to TCU 30 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
+1 YD
3RD & 3 SO 36
5:33
15-D.Profit to SU 37 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
2ND & 4 SO 35
6:16
15-D.Profit pushed ob at SU 36 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 SO 29
6:21
15-D.Profit to SU 35 for 6 yards.
SO
1 Pass
255 Rush
39 YDS
5:35 POS
-2 YD
4TH & 2 TCU 27
6:26
17-G.Muehlstein kneels at SU 29 for -2 yards.
No Gain
3RD & 2 SO 27
7:12
17-G.Muehlstein incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Williams.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:31
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
55
Touchdown 7:48
30-C. Barajas punts 42 yards from SU 31. 12-D.Davis runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
6
yds
02:00
pos
7
54
Point After TD 9:48
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
48
Touchdown 9:48
10-M.Collins complete to 87-T.Hights. 87-T.Hights runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
57
yds
00:10
pos
7
47
Field Goal 11:00
37-C.Bunce 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
38
yds
02:19
pos
7
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:22
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 4:22
3-S.Robinson complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
02:04
pos
7
37
Point After TD 6:34
30-C. Barajas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 6:34
11-J.Lampley complete to 25-C.Mackey. 25-C.Mackey runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:48
pos
6
31
Point After TD 8:22
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 8:22
3-S.Robinson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
35
yds
02:37
pos
0
30
Point After TD 12:06
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 12:06
3-S.Robinson complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
87
yds
01:23
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:04
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 5:04
3-S.Robinson complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
82
yds
02:46
pos
0
16
Point After TD 8:46
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 8:46
3-S.Robinson runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:10
pos
0
9
Field Goal 12:41
37-C.Bunce 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
44
yds
02:14
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 30
Rushing 5 12
Passing 2 16
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 3-14 5-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 167 499
Total Plays 52 71
Avg Gain 3.2 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 84 235
Rush Attempts 34 39
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 6.0
Net Yards Passing 83 264
Comp. - Att. 5-18 21-32
Yards Per Pass 4.6 8.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-18 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-40 5-48
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 9-35.1 1-23.0
Return Yards 0 212
Punts - Returns 0-0 6-113
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-78
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-21
Kicking 1/1 9/9
Extra Points 1/1 7/7
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Southern U. 0-0 07007
16 TCU 0-0 172117055
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
 83 PASS YDS 264
84 RUSH YDS 235
167 TOTAL YDS 499
Southern U.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Lampley 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 101 1 2 91.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 101 1 2 91.3
J. Lampley 5/14 101 1 2
G. McDaniel 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
G. McDaniel 0/3 0 0 0
L. Skelton 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Skelton 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Stephens 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
C. Stephens 7 25 0 11
D. Benn 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
D. Benn 7 21 0 9
J. Lampley 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
J. Lampley 4 15 0 16
D. Profit 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
D. Profit 5 14 0 6
J. Mims 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Mims 2 13 0 11
L. Skelton 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
L. Skelton 3 8 0 4
S. Thomas 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
S. Thomas 1 -1 0 -1
K. Catalon 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Catalon 1 -2 0 -2
G. McDaniel 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
G. McDaniel 3 -2 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Mackey 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 1
C. Mackey 3 56 1 55
T. Smith 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
T. Smith 1 41 0 41
K. Catalon 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Catalon 1 4 0 4
D. Benn 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Benn 0 0 0 0
J. Washington 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Washington 0 0 0 0
D. Craig 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Craig 0 0 0 0
R. Menard 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Menard 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Huff 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Huff 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Barajas 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Barajas 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Barajas 26 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 38.3 0
C. Barajas 6 38.3 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 182 3 0 175.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 182 3 0 175.8
S. Robinson 17/24 182 3 0
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 71 1 0 245.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 71 1 0 245.3
M. Collins 3/5 71 1 0
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
G. Muehlstein 1/3 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 57 0
E. Demercado 8 57 0 22
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 45 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 45 2
S. Robinson 2 45 2 36
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
S. Olonilua 5 43 0 18
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
D. Anderson 8 36 0 11
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
K. Turpin 2 28 0 18
K. Snell 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
K. Snell 7 23 0 5
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Reagor 1 9 0 9
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
G. Muehlstein 1 8 0 8
J. Guillot 39 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
J. Guillot 3 7 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hights 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 57 1
T. Hights 1 57 1 57
De. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 1
De. Davis 3 49 1 27
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
K. Turpin 4 47 0 18
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 1
J. Reagor 4 45 1 13
J. Austin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Austin 3 20 0 11
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
T. Barber 2 12 1 6
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Stephens Jr. 1 11 0 11
N. Meeking 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
N. Meeking 1 10 0 10
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Robinson 1 7 0 7
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Davis 1 7 0 7
J. Stewart 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Stewart 1 6 0 6
C. Williams 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Williams 0 0 0 0
A. Ahrendt 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Ahrendt 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Wallow 1-0 1.0 0
T. Summers 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Summers 1-0 1.0 0
C. Bethley 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Bethley 1-0 1.0 0
R. Issahaku 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Issahaku 0-0 0.0 1
I. Gaines 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Gaines 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Bunce 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
C. Bunce 2/2 30 5/5 11
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
J. Song 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. David 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 23.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 23.0 0
A. David 1 23.0 0 23
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
J. Reagor 1 37.0 37 0
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
E. Demercado 1 41.0 41 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 8.3 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 8.3 23 0
K. Turpin 4 8.3 23 0
De. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 40.0 73 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 40.0 73 1
De. Davis 2 40.0 73 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 SO 25 1:18 3 -4 Punt
8:46 SO 25 0:44 3 -3 Punt
5:04 SO 35 3:21 9 43 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 SO 8 1:02 4 13 Punt
8:22 SO 25 1:48 4 75 TD
4:20 SO 25 2:54 8 56 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SO 25 1:26 3 -2 Punt
10:54 SO 25 0:45 3 2 Punt
9:48 SO 25 2:00 3 6 TD
7:31 SO 25 5:02 9 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 SO 38 1:18 3 0 Fumble
6:16 SO 29 1:57 3 8 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 TCU 48 2:14 7 44 FG
10:56 TCU 40 2:10 7 60 TD
7:50 TCU 23 2:46 8 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:37 TCU 18 1:23 13 82 TD
10:59 SO 35 2:37 5 35 TD
6:26 SO 50 2:04 6 50 TD
1:16 TCU 22 0:44 2 13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 SO 50 2:19 6 38 FG
9:58 TCU 43 0:10 1 57 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:20 TCU 37 2:00 6 21 Punt
11:56 TCU 32 5:35 11 39 Downs
4:13 TCU 30 2:15 4 -3
