Lots on line for opener between No. 20 Virginia Tech, No. 19 Florida State

  • Aug 29, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Both No. 20 Virginia Tech and No. 19 Florida State have a lot riding on Monday's prime-time season opener.

But Seminoles senior offensive lineman Alec Eberle might just have the most at stake.

"I can't ever go back home (if we lose)," Eberle, a Virginia native, said this week.

Eberle, of course, was joking about being banished from his native state if Florida State can't defend its home turf at Doak Campbell Stadium on Monday night against the Hokies, who won't be smiling one bit; they're coming to town serious about stealing a win from the favored Seminoles.

"There's no better way than to open up at Florida State, at their place," Virginia Tech defensive tackle Ricky Walker told the Roanoke Times.

Added tight end Dalton Keene: "I can't wait, and I know the rest of the guys can't wait either."

The Hokies, who finished 9-4 last season, return 12 starters -- seven on offense, five on defense. In head coach Justin Fuente's third season at the helm, Virginia Tech started 2017 red hot at 7-1, then lost three of its last five games, including to Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl.

One of those key returning players is sophomore quarterback Josh Jackson, who will lead the offense once again after throwing for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns in his freshman campaign. Jackson hopes his defense -- one of the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference a year ago with three shutouts -- will give him plenty of opportunities to shine Monday night.

New Florida State head coach Willie Taggart, meanwhile, hopes for the opposite in his first-ever game wearing garnet and gold.

"We've spent a lot of time looking forward to this," Taggart said Wednesday. "Game week from this point on is all gas and no brakes, and really excited about watching our guys go out and perform Monday night."

Taggart was hired away from Oregon in December of last year after then-Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher bolted for Texas A&M following nine years in Tallahassee, where he delivered the Seminoles their third national championship in program history in 2013.

While it may seem like big shoes to fill for Taggart, Fisher's final season resulted in a 7-6 record and the program was a bit of a mess when Taggart took over.

Now, the only place to go for Taggart -- only the third head coach Florida State has had in the last 42 years -- is up.

And it starts Monday night.

"It means a lot to be able to lead this program and to be able to try to stand on the shoulders of those guys (Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher) that came before me and did a great job here. Says a lot about this program (that I'm only their third head coach since 1976)," Taggart said. "Says those guys before me won a lot. Got to go out and win a lot of ballgames if I want to be a part of those two."

Florida State brings a mix of youth and experience into the game. The Seminoles returned 12 starters -- eight on offense, four on defense. Although, the biggest returner is easily quarterback Deondre Francois, who missed most of last year after suffering a knee injury in Week 1 against Alabama.

Francois had to battle two teammates -- sophomore James Blackman and freshman Bailey Hockman -- to regain the starting job, and he was announced as the starter earlier this week by Taggart.

Francois, who was named the 2016 ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year during his freshman season, will have plenty of help to get Florida State back to where it was two years ago when he went 10-3 as the starter.

The star running back from a season ago, sophomore Cam Akers, is back after rushing for a freshman school-record 1,024 yards. And the Seminoles' backfield will have a 1-2 punch with running back Jacques Patrick, a senior, opting to return for his senior season rather than bolt for the NFL.

The Seminoles lead the all-time series with the Hokies 23-12-1, but they haven't played since 2012 when Florida State beat them 28-22 in Blacksburg, Va.

At the time, Hokies legend Frank Beamer was still Virginia Tech's coach, and that game was two years removed from the retirement of fellow coaching legend Bobby Bowden at Florida State.

Beamer and Bowden will both return for Monday night's game and serve as honorary captains before the kickoff -- a moment Taggart said Wednesday will likely give him chills.

"I get goosebumps every time I see coach Bowden," said Taggart, who grew up a Florida State fan. "Very happy for him to be back on that field. To start the season off for us as honorary captain ... I think it will be a great day for him. We'll make sure that we go out and perform for him so he can be happy with the 'Noles."

FSU
2 Pass
31 Rush
33 YDS
4:04 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 VATECH 1
1:30
32-S.Peoples to FSU 1 for no gain (90-D.Christmas20-J.Woodbey).
+10 YD
3RD & 11 FSU 11
2:16
32-S.Peoples to FSU 1 for 10 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen20-J.Woodbey).
+9 YD
2ND & 20 FSU 20
2:20
17-J.Jackson complete to 83-E.Kumah. 83-E.Kumah to FSU 11 for 9 yards (14-K.Meyers).
Penalty
2ND & 5 FSU 20
3:04
17-J.Jackson complete to 83-E.Kumah. 83-E.Kumah runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on VT 83-E.Kumah Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FSU 5. No Play.
+3 YD
1ST & 8 FSU 8
3:40
17-J.Jackson to FSU 5 for 3 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
+3 YD
3RD & 2 FSU 11
4:15
32-S.Peoples to FSU 8 for 3 yards (55-F.Jones).
-1 YD
2ND & 1 FSU 10
4:52
17-J.Jackson to FSU 11 for -1 yard (55-F.Jones20-J.Woodbey).
+9 YD
1ST & 10 FSU 19
5:03
17-J.Jackson complete to 6-H.Grimsley. 6-H.Grimsley to FSU 10 for 9 yards (20-J.Woodbey).
FSU
0 Pass
1 Rush
6 YDS
1:48 POS
Punt
4TH & 20 FSU 2
5:42
21-L.Tyler punts 35 yards from FSU 2. 86-C.Carroll to FSU 19 for 18 yards (90-D.Christmas).
Sack
3RD & 12 FSU 10
6:20
12-D.Francois sacked at FSU 2 for -8 yards (45-T.Garbutt).
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:57
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 4:01
21-L.Tyler punts 0 yards from FSU 14 blocked by 85-C.Cunningham. 83-E.Kumah runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
6
yds
01:17
pos
16
3
Field Goal 7:29
23-R.Aguayo 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
70
yds
03:30
pos
10
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:56
93-B.Johnson 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
23
yds
00:57
pos
10
0
Point After TD 10:34
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:34
17-J.Jackson complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:26
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 11
Rushing 6 2
Passing 6 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-11 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 207 212
Total Plays 51 51
Avg Gain 4.1 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 94 15
Rush Attempts 29 23
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 0.7
Net Yards Passing 113 197
Comp. - Att. 12-22 18-28
Yards Per Pass 5.1 7.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-19 4-28
Penalties - Yards 4-50 7-36
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-41.3 4-40.8
Return Yards 18 0
Punts - Returns 1-18 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 1/2
Extra Points 2/2 0/0
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
20 Virginia Tech 0-0 1070-17
19 Florida State 0-0 030-3
O/U 54.5, FSU -7.5
Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL
 113 PASS YDS 197
94 RUSH YDS 15
207 TOTAL YDS 212
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 132 1 0 119.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 132 1 0 119.9
J. Jackson 12/22 132 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 76 0
D. McClease 10 76 0 23
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
T. Wheatley 2 22 0 15
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
S. Peoples 8 20 0 10
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Holston 2 8 0 8
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -18 0
J. Jackson 6 -18 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
H. Grimsley 4 28 0 9
E. Kumah 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
E. Kumah 2 28 0 19
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
T. Turner 1 26 0 26
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 1
D. Hazelton 2 22 1 12
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
P. Patterson 2 21 0 14
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Savoy 1 7 0 7
C. Cunningham 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Cunningham 0 0 0 0
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Keene 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Floyd 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
R. Floyd 8-0 0.0 0
D. Rivers 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Rivers 6-0 0.0 0
B. Watts 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Watts 5-0 0.0 0
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Ashby 4-2 0.0 0
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Deablo 4-0 0.0 0
T. Hill 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
T. Hill 3-1 2.0 0
H. Gaines 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
H. Gaines 3-0 0.0 0
T. Garbutt 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Garbutt 2-1 1.0 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
C. Farley 2-0 1.0 1
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Hooker 1-0 0.0 0
E. Belmar 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Belmar 1-0 0.0 0
R. Walker 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Walker 1-1 0.0 0
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ladler 1-0 0.0 0
J. Webb 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
B. Johnson 1/1 29 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 41.3 3
O. Bradburn 7 41.3 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Carroll 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
C. Carroll 1 18.0 18 0
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 225 0 1 124.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 225 0 1 124.6
D. Francois 18/28 225 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
J. Patrick 6 40 0 18
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 2 0
C. Akers 11 2 0 11
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
N. Murray 1 -8 0 -8
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -27 0
D. Francois 6 -27 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 0
K. Gavin 3 54 0 24
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
N. Murray 5 52 0 30
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
T. Terry 2 39 0 32
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
K. Laborn 1 37 0 37
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
T. McKitty 3 26 0 13
O. Wilson 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
O. Wilson 1 12 0 12
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
J. Patrick 3 5 0 6
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Matthews 0 0 0 0
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Akers 0 0 0 0
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Helton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 7-2 0.0 0
B. Burns 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
B. Burns 5-1 1.5 0
J. Woodbey 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Woodbey 5-3 0.0 0
K. Meyers 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Meyers 4-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
L. Taylor 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
F. Jones 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
F. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Durden 16 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
C. Durden 1-1 1.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
D. Christmas 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Christmas 1-0 0.0 0
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Samuels III 1-0 0.0 0
A. Westbrook 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
A. Westbrook 1-3 0.5 0
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Wilson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Kaindoh 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
R. Aguayo 1/2 22 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Tyler 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 1
L. Tyler 4 40.8 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 25 4:26 10 75 TD
8:53 FSU 35 0:57 5 23 FG
4:23 VATECH 5 3:10 6 38 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 VATECH 20 1:42 6 1 Punt
7:26 VATECH 25 2:01 5 23 Punt
3:50 VATECH 34 0:13 3 0 Punt
1:39 VATECH 21 0:57 3 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 VATECH 31 3:19 7 39 Punt
8:54 FSU 40 1:57 3 0 Punt
4:52 FSU 19 4:04 8 18 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 FSU 25 1:35 5 13 Fumble
7:52 FSU 25 3:17 8 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:07 FSU 21 0:55 9 64 FG Miss
10:59 FSU 30 3:30 12 65 FG
5:18 FSU 9 1:17 4 5 TD
3:57 FSU 25 0:00 1 75 INT
3:30 FSU 22 1:48 6 57 Downs
0:35 FSU 29 0:27 3 19 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FSU 25 1:18 3 6 Punt
10:07 FSU 7 1:07 3 -3 Punt
6:51 FSU 12 1:48 3 6 Punt
