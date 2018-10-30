Drive Chart
PITT
UVA

No. 25 Virginia aims for 4th straight ACC win vs. Pitt

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 30, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. -- Meaningful games in the month of November are not something that Virginia football fans have been used to over the past decade. In fact, the Cavaliers have made two bowl appearances and have tallied just one winning season since 2008.

Friday night under the lights at Scott Stadium will provide a pleasant change for those same fans that have witnessed the dread and despair, as a rejuvenation has been pumped back into the Cavalier football program.

No. 25 Virginia (6-2, 4-1) aims for their fourth-straight conference win and a chance to move one step closer to an ACC Coastal Division Title when they host Pittsburgh (4-4, 3-1).

"From the minute our game finished last year against Navy, there had to be a completely recommitted effort to size, strength and fundamentals," Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "The mindset to run fundamentals knowing our program could not take a step forward until that got better was the challenge, and it is on-going still."

To say that Virginia has taken a step forward from their 6-7 2017 season that saw them fall to Navy 49-7 in the Military Bowl would be an understatement. The Cavaliers were picked to finish dead last in the ACC at the beginning of the season, and now find themselves ranked in the top-25 for the first time since November of 2011.

With each week comes a new challenge for Mendenhall's team, as Pittsburgh enters Friday night's game with high aspirations as well. The Panthers are coming off of a 54-45 shootout win over Duke last week and have moved themselves into a group with Virginia and Virginia Tech of teams in the Coastal Division with just one conference loss.

"We know have to go back to work, we have a short week," Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi said after his team's win over Duke. "We've got Virginia on Friday night and we have got a lot of work to do."

Offensively, Pittsburgh used their best performance of the season to put up 54 points and 634 total yards with 484 of those coming on the ground. Defensively, they struggled, as they gave up 619 yards to the Blue Devils. Virginia boasts one of the nation's best run defenses while Pittsburgh claims a top-25 rushing offense.

Which one will give?

"Pitt is a unique challenge. They are very physical and a tough football team," Mendenhall said of the Panthers. "You have to be really sound in your fundamentals. Your eye control has to be good because of the nature of the run-game. This will be a competitive matchup."

The Panthers have taken the last three games in the series which included a 45-31 win in Charlottesville in 2016.

Virginia's offense has exceled this season under first-year quarterback Bryce Perkins who continues to lead the Cavaliers' offense. The junior, JUCO transfer became only the second Cavalier quarterback to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 in the same game when he did so last week against North Carolina. Perkins' favorite target wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus became Virginia's all-time receptions leader in the game as well as he passed former great Billy McMullen.

"Perkins is a guy that makes it go on offense," Narduzzi said. "He gets it done."

Getting it done with his arm and his legs is a combo that Perkins has added to the Virginia offense this season. He currently has thrown for over 1,600 yards and has eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground three times already while totaling 21 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh freshman running back V'Lique Carter made his collegiate debut against Duke running for 137 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. Carter will provide a unique challenge for a stingy Virginia rushing defense that allows just 113 yards on the ground per game.

"I told the TV crew on Friday morning to watch out for V'Lique Carter," Narduzzi said of his freshman. It goes into those four games. If he keeps doing that for the next three, he'll be playing a fifth, maybe a sixth."

Carter committed to the Panthers out of high school as a safety but showed his running ability in practice as a scout team player, ultimately leading to Narduzzi's decision to add him to Pittsburgh's already stellar rushing attack.

Each of these teams controls their own destiny in regards to making it to December's ACC Championship game in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 7:30 on Friday night.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
UVA
0 Pass
31 Rush
20 YDS
1:55 POS
+2 YD
2ND & 5 UVA 34
9:41
1-J.Ellis to UVA 36 for 2 yards (34-A.Watts93-S.Roy).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UVA 29
10:07
4-O.Zaccheaus to UVA 34 for 5 yards (23-O.Idowu).
+6 YD
3RD & 3 UVA 23
10:44
3-B.Perkins scrambles pushed ob at UVA 29 for 6 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+2 YD
2ND & 5 UVA 21
11:23
1-J.Ellis to UVA 23 for 2 yards (44-E.Reynolds23-O.Idowu).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UVA 16
11:36
3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 21 for 5 yards (25-E.Zeise11-D.Jackson).
PITT
1 Pass
15 Rush
10 YDS
2:46 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 PITT 41
12:14
98-K.Christodoulou punts 47 yards from PIT 41. 19-C.Davis to UVA 16 for 4 yards (35-G.Aston81-J.Medure).
-4 YD
3RD & 9 PITT 45
13:00
8-K.Pickett to PIT 41 for -4 yards (11-C.Snowden).
+1 YD
2ND & 10 PITT 44
13:05
8-K.Pickett complete to 83-V.Carter. 83-V.Carter to PIT 45 for 1 yard (33-Z.Zandier13-C.Peace).
No Gain
1ST & 10 PITT 44
13:44
8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 35-G.Aston.
+10 YD
2ND & 7 PITT 34
14:31
22-D.Hall to PIT 44 for 10 yards (37-J.Mack34-B.Hall).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:54
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:00
3-B.Perkins complete to 84-T.Jana. 84-T.Jana runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
42
yds
0:00
pos
7
6
Point After TD 6:09
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:09
97-A.Kessman extra point is no good. blocked by 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to PIT 33 for 60 yards (35-G.Aston). Penalty on UVA 31-C.Sharp Illegal Forward Pass declined. Penalty on UVA 21-J.Thornhill Offside 0 yards enforced at UVA 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
6
0
Touchdown 6:09
22-D.Hall runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
89
yds
04:29
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 5
Rushing 3 2
Passing 1 3
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 0-3 2-4
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 94 146
Total Plays 17 19
Avg Gain 5.5 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 58 35
Rush Attempts 11 12
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 2.9
Net Yards Passing 36 111
Comp. - Att. 4-6 5-7
Yards Per Pass 6.0 15.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-10 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-35 7-55
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-49.0 1-53.0
Return Yards 28 55
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 1-28 2-51
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 1/1
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Pittsburgh 4-4 70--7
25 Virginia 6-2 70--7
O/U 46, UVA -7
Scott Stadium Charlottesville, VA
 36 PASS YDS 111
58 RUSH YDS 35
94 TOTAL YDS 146
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 46 0 0 131.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 1202 8 5 121.3
K. Pickett 4/6 46 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 493 5
D. Hall 3 64 1 41
V. Carter 21 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 142 2
V. Carter 2 5 0 7
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
129 796 7
Q. Ollison 3 1 0 2
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 140 3
K. Pickett 3 -12 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 107 0
A. Mathews 1 31 0 31
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 276 0
T. Mack 1 11 0 11
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
W. Gragg 1 3 0 3
V. Carter 21 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
V. Carter 1 1 0 1
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 60 1
G. Aston 0 0 0 0
J. Medure 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Medure 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Idowu 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
O. Idowu 3-1 0.0 0
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Hamlin 3-0 0.0 0
E. Zeise 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Zeise 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hendrix 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hendrix 1-0 0.0 0
P. Motley 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
P. Motley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
E. Reynolds 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Reynolds 1-1 0.0 0
D. Briggs 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Briggs 1-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Watts 1-0 0.0 0
R. Weaver 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Weaver 1-0 0.0 0
S. Roy 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Roy 0-1 0.0 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Bright 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/10 26/27
A. Kessman 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 49.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 39.3 1
K. Christodoulou 2 49.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 29.5 28 2
M. Ffrench 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 111 1 0 251.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 1734 16 8 144.8
B. Perkins 5/7 111 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 702 7
J. Ellis 7 19 0 5
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 586 6
B. Perkins 4 11 0 6
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 63 0
O. Zaccheaus 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jana 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 1
T. Jana 1 42 1 42
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
T. Cowley 1 40 0 40
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 386 3
H. Dubois 2 26 0 20
E. Butts 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 108 2
E. Butts 1 3 0 3
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 690 6
O. Zaccheaus 0 0 0 0
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 229 2
J. Reed 0 0 0 0
T. Kelly 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Kelly 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Thornhill 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 4 0.0
J. Thornhill 3-0 0.0 0
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Snowden 2-0 0.0 0
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
J. Blount 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Zandier 2-0 0.0 0
C. Peace 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Peace 1-1 0.0 0
T. Harris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
J. Mack 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mack 1-0 0.0 0
M. Alonso 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Alonso 1-1 0.0 0
M. Gahm 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Gahm 1-0 1.0 0
B. Hall 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 2 0.0
B. Hall 0-1 0.0 0
B. Nelson 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
B. Nelson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/8 8/8
B. Delaney 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Coleman 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 41.8 1
L. Coleman 1 53.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 22.8 37 0
J. Reed 2 25.5 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Davis 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 4.3 4 0
C. Davis 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 PITT 16 4:29 9 84 TD
5:54 UVA 35 2:26 6 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 31 2:46 6 10 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 35 3:46 12 10 Punt
6:09 PITT 35 0:09 2 42 TD
2:50 UVA 20 2:39 6 46 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 UVA 16 1:55 5 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores