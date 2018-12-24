Drive Chart
No. 7 Michigan, No. 10 Florida meet in Peach Bowl

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 24, 2018

For two teams that play in different conferences, Michigan and Florida have become awfully familiar with each other in recent years.

Three years ago in Michigan, head coach Jim Harbaugh's first year on the job, the Wolverines routed Florida in the Citrus Bowl, 41-7.

Last season, the teams opened the season against each other in Arlington, Texas, with Michigan once again controlling the Gators and earning a 33-17 win.

After both ended the regular season ranked in the top 10, No. 7 Michigan and No. 10 Florida once again will meet up, this time in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at noon on Saturday.

The game will serve as a nice prelude to the college football playoff semifinal games that will take place on Saturday afternoon and evening.

The Wolverines spent a majority of the season fully expecting to be in one of those playoff games after a 10-game winning streak that followed a season-opening loss at Notre Dame, but those dreams were destroyed in a blowout loss to Ohio State on Nov. 24.

Not only did Michigan lose out on a playoff berth -- the Wolverines held the No. 4 spot in the playoff rankings before the game -- but the 62-39 loss to the Buckeyes prevented the Wolverines from even making it to the Big 10 championship game and relegated them to the Peach Bowl.

Despite the disappointment of not winning a conference title or making the playoff, Michigan still is taking solace in making a New Year's Six bowl for the second time in three years (Michigan lost to Florida State two years ago in the Orange Bowl) and is shooting to end the year with an 11th win.

"We're hungry for another win," Harbaugh said. "That's our mindset. We are thrilled as well."

Michigan won't be taking the same team to Atlanta that it did to Columbus, however.

Junior defensive end Rashan Gary and junior linebacker Devin Bush have both declared for the NFL Draft and won't participate in the bowl game in order to prepare for April's draft.

Senior running back Karan Higdon also said he won't be playing in the bowl game.

Not being at full strength won't help Michigan against a Florida team that went 9-3 during the regular season in Dan Mullen's first full year as head coach.

"They are really talented," Harbaugh said of Florida. "Uber talented. Twitched up. They can run and move."

After back-to-back lopsided losses to Georgia in Jacksonville and Missouri on its homecoming game, Florida rebounded by winning its final three games to earn its way into a New Year's Six bowl.

"We want to compete for championships," Mullen said. "When you get into a matchup in a bowl game with two top-10 teams, I don't know if it defines a lot about next season, but when you look at us as a program as a whole, we want to be a team that is continually in the top-10. Because if you are, you are in a position to compete for championships on a regular basis. I think certainly it will be a challenge and a test to see where we are at."

On paper, points look like they will be at a premium going into the game with how powerful each defense is.

Michigan enters the game No. 1 in the country in yards allowed per game (262.5) and 12th in scoring defense (17.6 ppg), while Florida is 27th in yards allowed (344.8) and 21st in scoring defense (20.4 ppg).

"You look at what they do, they are physical on the offensive side of the ball," Mullen said. "They run the ball. Great ball control. They put a lot of pressure on you on the offensive side of the ball. And then they are extremely aggressive on defense. When you are playing ball control and physical on offense and you are controlling the tempo of the game, and then you can come back and put an aggressive, blitzing defense on the field, it puts a lot of pressure on the other team to execute at a high level."

1 Pass
127 Rush
56 YDS
1:42 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 2 MICH 9
13:10
19-E.McPherson 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
+5 YD
3RD & 7 MICH 14
13:14
13-F.Franks to MICH 9 for 5 yards (14-J.Metellus).
No Gain
2ND & 7 MICH 14
13:58
13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Scarlett.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 MICH 17
14:22
5-E.Jones to MICH 14 for 3 yards (12-J.Ross36-D.Gil).
+13 YD
2ND & 6 MICH 30
15:00
25-J.Scarlett to MICH 17 for 13 yards (6-J.Uche).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 MICH 34
0:21
5-E.Jones to MICH 30 for 4 yards (7-K.Hudson).
+1 YD
3RD & 1 MICH 35
0:57
13-F.Franks to MICH 34 for 1 yard (50-M.Dwumfour).
+6 YD
2ND & 7 MICH 41
1:39
4-K.Toney to MICH 35 for 6 yards (22-D.Long12-J.Ross).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 MICH 44
2:03
25-J.Scarlett to MICH 41 for 3 yards (22-D.Long).
+31 YD
1ST & 10 FLA 25
2:03
13-F.Franks complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond to MICH 44 for 31 yards (14-J.Metellus).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 13:10
19-E.McPherson 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
56
yds
01:42
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:03
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 2:09
2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:32
pos
3
6
Field Goal 5:45
19-E.McPherson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
71
yds
03:51
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 5
Rushing 3 2
Passing 3 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-5 3-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 132 127
Total Plays 21 20
Avg Gain 6.3 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 40 40
Rush Attempts 12 12
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.3
Net Yards Passing 92 87
Comp. - Att. 5-9 5-8
Yards Per Pass 10.2 10.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-1 1-7
Penalties - Yards 1-5 1-2
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-66.0 1-43.0
Return Yards 0 32
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-32
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 1/1
Extra Points 0/0 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
10 Florida 9-3 33--6
7 Michigan 10-2 70--7
MICH -4.5, O/U 51
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
 92 PASS YDS 87
40 RUSH YDS 40
132 TOTAL YDS 127
Florida
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 93 0 0 142.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.4% 2377 23 6 144.0
F. Franks 5/9 93 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 290 6
F. Franks 5 14 0 9
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 729 4
J. Scarlett 3 12 0 13
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 34 0
E. Jones 2 7 0 4
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 210 0
K. Toney 1 6 0 6
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
129 751 6
L. Perine 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 488 6
V. Jefferson 2 49 0 41
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 339 4
J. Hammond 1 31 0 31
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 161 0
L. Perine 2 13 0 7
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 84 0
J. Scarlett 0 0 0 0
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 366 2
T. Grimes 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Je. Taylor 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Je. Taylor 4-1 0.0 0
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 1.0
C. Henderson 4-0 1.0 0
D. Reese 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Reese 2-0 0.0 0
K. Campbell 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Campbell 1-1 0.0 0
J. Zuniga 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Zuniga 1-0 0.0 0
J. Moon 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Moon 1-0 0.0 0
V. Joseph 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
V. Joseph 1-1 0.0 0
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Dean III 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shuler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Shuler 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
17/19 45/45
E. McPherson 2/2 26 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 66.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 45.4 1
T. Townsend 1 66.0 1 66
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 94 1 0 202.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 2458 22 5 155.6
S. Patterson 5/8 94 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 282 2
S. Patterson 2 14 0 21
C. Turner 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
C. Turner 3 12 0 8
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 414 4
C. Evans 4 11 0 5
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 358 1
T. Wilson 1 3 0 3
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 80 7
B. Mason 2 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 604 6
N. Collins 2 52 0 41
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 502 2
Z. Gentry 1 27 0 27
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 550 8
D. Peoples-Jones 1 9 1 9
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 148 1
C. Evans 1 6 0 6
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 131 0
G. Perry 0 0 0 0
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 122 1
S. McKeon 0 0 0 0
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 157 1
N. Eubanks 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
J. Ross 4-3 1.0 0
T. Kinnel 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Kinnel 2-0 0.0 0
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Dwumfour 2-0 0.0 0
D. Gil 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Gil 2-1 0.0 0
D. Long 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Long 2-0 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
J. Metellus 2-0 0.0 0
C. Winovich 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Winovich 1-1 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Uche 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hudson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Moody 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 47.5 0
W. Hart 1 43.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
R. Bell 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 FLA 38 0:50 4 -9 Punt
9:36 FLA 25 3:51 9 71 FG
2:03 MICH 35 1:42 10 56 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 35 1:22 7 30 Downs
12:22 MICH 5 2:18 7 41 Punt
5:41 FLA 35 3:32 10 65 TD
NCAA FB Scores