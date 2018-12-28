Drive Chart
Running back Benny Snell Jr. will continue his pursuit of Kentucky's career rushing record while Trace McSorley will become the first Penn State quarterback to throw a pass in four postseason games when the 14th-ranked Wildcats and No. 12 Nittany Lions meet in Tuesday's VRBO Citrus Bowl.

Kickoff at Camping World Stadium in Orlando is 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Wildcats (9-3) are looking to post a 10-win season for just the third time in program history and will be trying to end a bowl losing streak that reached four games with last season's 24-23 Music City Bowl loss to Northwestern.

"I know it's bothered me when you're in those bowl games and you put that amount of work in and you exit that field and one team is up there accepting a trophy and the other team is going in the locker room," Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said. "and I can promise you there are no runner-up trophies going in our trophy case.

"They gave us one a year ago and I think its permanent place is the bottom drawer, and it will stay there so we need to go win one."

Looking to post back-to-back bowl wins for the first time since they won the 2006 Outback and 2007 Alamo bowls, the Nittany Lions (9-3) are going for a third consecutive 10-win season, which would be their first such run since 1980-82, which would "be huge" in McSorley's eyes.

"Obviously, for our team, that's our goal," the senior said. "It's hard to win 10 games two years in a row, but it's harder to do it three years. I mean if you look at teams that can do that, it's Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, those programs that are always at the top.

"So, if we can do that, I think that it puts us in a really good spot for the future and it's something that is a testament to all the hard work that we put in this year."

McSorley enters the game with a school-record 11,275 yards of total offense in his career, and he also owns the program career record for passing yards with 9,653. He has rushed for 1,622 yards, and, among quarterbacks, only Michael Robinson with 1,637 has rushed for more for the Lions.

That puts McSorley well within reach of the school career rushing record for quarterbacks. With 84 yards on the ground against Kentucky, he will surpass Robinson's single-season quarterback rushing record of 806 yards. McSorley enters the game with 723 for 2018.

Snell, who already has announced his decision to bypass his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL Draft, comes into the game having rushed for 3,729 yards in his collegiate career and needs 107 to take over the No. 1 spot in the Kentucky record book from Sonny Collins.

The opportunity to do that no doubt was a factor in Snell's decision to play in the bowl game instead of skipping it to prepare for the draft, as some college stars have opted to do.

"I have unfinished business," he said. "Whatever I start, I make sure I finish. I got one more chance to wear that uniform. Bet I make it count."

Besides Snell, linebacker Josh Allen (28.5 career sacks) also is playing.

Penn State coach James Franklin joked that he was following Allen on Twitter and sending messages to tempt the defensive stalwart to save himself for the draft, but "obviously that didn't work," he said with a laugh.

"I think the biggest thing is his length and his athleticism and how twitchy he is," Franklin said when asked what stood out about Allen. "Obviously, when you're considered the best defensive player in college football, the way he's been able to impact the game in so many different ways, that's probably what's been so impressive. How twitchy he is, how productive he is, his length."

This will be Penn State's 49th bowl appearance and sixth in the Citrus Bowl. The Lions are 29-17-2 all-time in bowls but only 2-3 in the Citrus. Making its first Citrus Bowl appearance, Kentucky is 8-9 all-time in bowls.

No Text
PSU
2 Pass
127 Rush
65 YDS
1:14 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
13:41
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
+1 YD
2ND & 1 UK 1
14:07
9-T.McSorley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+4 YD
1ST & 5 UK 5
14:19
4-R.Slade pushed ob at KEN 1 for 4 yards (21-C.Westry).
+24 YD
2ND & 3 UK 29
14:40
9-T.McSorley complete to 3-D.Thompkins. 3-D.Thompkins pushed ob at KEN 5 for 24 yards.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 UK 36
15:00
9-T.McSorley to KEN 29 for 7 yards.
+6 YD
3RD & 3 UK 42
0:21
9-T.McSorley to KEN 36 for 6 yards (56-K.Daniel43-D.Square).
+7 YD
2ND & 10 UK 49
0:25
4-R.Slade to KEN 42 for 7 yards (29-Y.Corker).
No Gain
1ST & 10 UK 49
0:51
9-T.McSorley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Shorter.
+12 YD
2ND & 7 PSU 39
1:19
9-T.McSorley complete to 6-J.Shorter. 6-J.Shorter pushed ob at KEN 49 for 12 yards (21-C.Westry).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 PSU 36
1:35
9-T.McSorley to PSU 39 for 3 yards (98-T.Dubose90-T.Carter).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:37
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
14
Touchdown 13:41
9-T.McSorley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
01:14
pos
27
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:35
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 1:41
26-B.Snell runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
123
yds
01:09
pos
26
7
Field Goal 4:35
95-M.Butler 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
53
yds
05:36
pos
20
7
Point After TD 12:38
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 12:46
26-B.Snell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
00:00
pos
16
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:56
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 14:01
9-T.McSorley complete to 83-N.Bowers. 83-N.Bowers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
00:33
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:45
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 1:45
93-B.Gillikin punts 56 yards from PSU 2. 1-L.Bowden runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
-1
yds
01:48
pos
9
0
Field Goal 13:04
95-M.Butler 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
24
yds
01:15
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 15
Rushing 7 9
Passing 5 5
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 2-10 1-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 254 246
Total Plays 43 58
Avg Gain 5.9 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 140 129
Rush Attempts 29 34
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 3.8
Net Yards Passing 114 117
Comp. - Att. 9-14 10-24
Yards Per Pass 8.1 4.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-7 4-22
Penalties - Yards 3-27 3-24
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-48.3 5-51.2
Return Yards 96 30
Punts - Returns 2-68 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 1-4 1-29
Int. - Returns 1-24 0-0
Kicking 5/5 2/4
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
14 Kentucky 9-3 10017027
12 Penn State 9-3 070714
PSU -5, O/U 47.5
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
 114 PASS YDS 117
140 RUSH YDS 129
254 TOTAL YDS 246
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 121 0 0 136.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 1889 11 8 134.4
T. Wilson 9/14 121 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 114 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
280 1419 16
B. Snell 17 114 2 32
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
134 550 4
T. Wilson 9 32 0 15
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 433 5
A. Rose 1 0 0 0
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
L. Bowden 1 0 0 0
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
T. Richardson 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 745 5
L. Bowden 5 84 0 54
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 318 3
C. Conrad 1 21 0 21
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 114 0
T. Richardson 2 12 0 8
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 209 2
D. Bouvier 1 4 0 4
D. Baker 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 133 0
D. Baker 0 0 0 0
I. Epps 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 76 0
I. Epps 0 0 0 0
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 105 0
B. Snell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 3 0.0
D. West 6-1 0.0 0
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
Ka. Daniel 6-0 1.0 0
D. Robinson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Robinson 4-1 0.0 0
C. Westry 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Westry 3-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Taylor 3-1 0.0 0
D. Square 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Square 3-2 0.0 0
C. Oats 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Oats 3-0 0.0 0
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Baity 2-0 0.0 0
J. Allen 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Allen 2-0 2.0 0
T. Carter 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Carter 2-1 1.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Watson 1-1 0.0 0
L. Johnson 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Johnson 1-0 0.0 1
Y. Corker 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Y. Corker 1-0 0.0 0
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 2 0.0
M. Edwards 1-3 0.0 0
T. Dubose 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dubose 1-0 0.0 0
A. Middleton 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Middleton 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/11 40/40
M. Butler 2/2 28 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 48.3 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 45.2 4
M. Duffy 6 48.3 4 67
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 21.8 4 0
L. Bowden 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 34.0 58 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 29.2 58 2
L. Bowden 2 34.0 58 1
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 139 1 1 104.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 2423 17 7 123.0
T. McSorley 10/22 139 1 1
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 195 2 0 399.7
S. Clifford 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
165 783 12
T. McSorley 14 60 1 20
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
219 1261 9
M. Sanders 12 38 0 11
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 253 6
R. Slade 3 23 0 12
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 44 1
K. Hamler 1 11 0 11
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 44 1
J. Brown 1 4 0 4
J. Thomas 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 87 1
J. Thomas 1 0 0 0
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -3 0
S. Clifford 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 311 2
D. Thompkins 3 56 0 24
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 754 5
K. Hamler 1 41 0 41
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 352 1
Ju. Johnson 2 13 0 8
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Shorter 1 12 0 12
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 142 0
M. Sanders 1 10 0 10
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 25 1
N. Bowers 2 7 1 6
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Slade 0 0 0 0
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 330 7
P. Freiermuth 0 0 0 0
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 179 0
J. Dotson 0 0 0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Castro-Fields 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 3 0.0
G. Taylor 6-1 0.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
N. Scott 5-0 0.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Parsons 4-2 0.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
S. Miller 3-3 0.5 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Castro-Fields 3-0 1.0 0
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 2-3 0.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
A. Oruwariye 2-0 0.0 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
E. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
K. Givens 30 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Givens 1-0 1.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Toney 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thorpe 69 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Thorpe 0-1 0.5 0
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Farmer 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/2 2/2
J. Pinegar 0/2 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 51.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
65 43.8 2
B. Gillikin 5 51.2 2 71
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 26.2 29 0
K. Hamler 1 29.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 7.4 1 0
K. Hamler 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 PSU 33 1:15 4 24 FG
11:02 UK 3 1:24 3 9 Punt
5:06 UK 22 0:50 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 PSU 35 2:41 7 14 Punt
9:04 PSU 50 0:49 3 0 Punt
5:27 UK 17 1:58 4 7 Punt
0:57 UK 20 0:34 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 PSU 35 0:00 8 65 TD
10:11 UK 25 5:36 11 65 FG
2:50 UK 34 1:09 3 123 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UK 35 0:11 5 -2 Downs
12:27 UK 35 1:19 4 -9 Punt
8:56 PSU 46 3:09 9 32 FG Miss
3:33 PSU 5 1:48 4 11 TD
0:45 UK 35 0:33 6 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 PSU 14 0:53 3 0 Punt
7:50 PSU 10 1:56 6 32 Punt
2:52 PSU 48 1:50 7 34 FG Miss
0:19 PSU 7 0:00 1 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 UK 35 1:49 6 -2 Punt
3:52 UK 35 0:27 5 12 INT
1:35 UK 35 1:14 11 65 TD
