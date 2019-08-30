Drive Chart
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) The buzzword this year for fourth-year coach Lovie Smith's Illinois team is ''relevant.''

After ending last season at 4-8, Smith and the Illini can't help but also feeling a bit encouraged.

''This is so exciting,'' Smith said as Illinois prepares to open its season Saturday against Akron at home. ''Camp went well for us.''

Illinois is looking to build on its limited success last year, when the Illini showed signs of turning a moribund team around even with a 2-7 mark in the Big Ten. They return the core of a good rushing offense, including running back Reggie Corbin who piled up 1,085 yards and averaged 8.5 per carry.

Running back Mike Epstein also could prove problematic for opponents. Last season, Epstein averaged 6.8 yards per carry on 60 carries, and is capable of breaking a long run at any given moment.

First-year Akron coach Tom Arth is banking on his team putting up a good showing against a Big Ten opponent on opening day.

''I'm so proud of what this team accomplished in camp,'' Arth said. ''Regardless of what happens on Saturday. Am I nervous? Well, this is my seventh year as a head coach, and I was nervous the first game. Honestly, right now I just feel at peace and confident.''

Last year, the Zips also finished 4-8 overall and fired longtime coach Terry Bowden. Akron lost several starters from last year's team, including star linebacker Ulysses Gilbert III, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite the losses, Akron returns 2018 All-MAC linebacker John Lako and defensive back Alvin Davis, who returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a win over Northwestern last season.

LIFE WITHOUT BEASON

Illinois has suffered its share of injuries and lost defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree to an offseason swimming accident. Highly touted freshman cornerback Marquez Beason suffered a season-ending knee injury in camp.

''Unfortunate,'' Smith said. ''He was one of the highlights of the fall practices early on. He eventually will play four years for us and is going to be a great player.''

Beason, a top-100 prospect in the Class of 2019, is the highest-ranked prospect to sign with Illinois since 2009 and chose Illinois over Texas A&M, LSU and Ohio State, among others.

AT THE HELM

Both teams have settled on starting quarterbacks. Graduate transfer Brandon Peters from Michigan got the nod from Illinois two weeks ago, while four-star freshman Isaiah Williams, sophomore Matt Robinson and redshirt freshman Coran Taylor are ready if needed.

''Anything can happen,'' Smith said. ''I've been doing this a long time and I know that one play can change everything. So it helps to be prepared and to have talent like we have to step in if needed.''

Akron starter Kato Nelson guided the Zips to a 2017 MAC East title and MAC championship game appearance. Nelson will need to improve his completion percentage (51.5 in 21 games) in 2019, which should happen with the .pro-style offense Arth is utilizing.

''Kato looks good, and we are thrilled at the improvements of our offensive line,'' Arth said. ''We'll go as they go. The O line is the heart and soul of our team.''

PASSING GAME

Illinois ranked 113th in the FBS in pass yardage allowed in 2018, while Akron is poised for improvement in the passing game for 2019. One of the Zips' key targets is speedy wide receiver Andre Williams, who caught 46 passes for 649 yards and six touchdowns last year.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

With Smith assuming the defensive play calling this season, his specialty going back to his NFL coaching days, all eyes will be on the Illini defense.

---

No Text
AKRON
0 Pass
15 Rush
18 YDS
1:56 POS
No Gain
3RD & 3 AKRON 20
2:51
10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
+4 YD
2ND & 7 AKRON 16
3:28
25-B.Lee to AKR 20 for 4 yards (88-K.Randolph15-D.Ware).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 AKRON 13
4:05
39-M.Burton to AKR 16 for 3 yards (40-S.Cooper88-K.Randolph).
+8 YD
2ND & 7 AKRON 5
4:38
4-D.Sands to AKR 13 for 8 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 AKRON 2
4:47
4-D.Sands to AKR 5 for 3 yards (15-D.Ware).
ILL
0 Pass
7 Rush
31 YDS
1:52 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 AKRON 42
5:32
14-B.Hayes punts 40 yards from AKR 42 to the AKR 2 downed by 10-J.Knight.
Sack
3RD & 4 AKRON 36
6:06
12-M.Robinson sacked at AKR 42 for -6 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
No Gain
2ND & 4 AKRON 36
6:40
22-K.Sims to AKR 36 for no gain (27-B.Arslanian).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 AKRON 42
7:17
22-K.Sims to AKR 36 for 6 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
+31 YD
1ST & 10 ILL 27
7:24
20-K.Cumby to AKR 42 for 31 yards (4-Z.Jacobs).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:30
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
42
Touchdown 4:34
18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
82
yds
03:42
pos
3
41
Point After TD 10:42
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 10:48
18-B.Peters complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
83
yds
03:29
pos
3
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:04
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 2:10
18-B.Peters runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
24
yds
00:29
pos
3
27
Point After TD 14:56
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 15:00
18-B.Peters complete to 5-T.Sidney. 5-T.Sidney runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
19
yds
02:07
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:23
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 3:28
21-R.Bonner runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:07
pos
3
13
Field Goal 6:35
47-J.Fitschen 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
50
yds
4:43
pos
3
7
Point After TD 11:53
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:57
2-R.Corbin runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
73
yds
03:03
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 23
Rushing 7 12
Passing 7 10
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-13 9-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 164 381
Total Plays 65 67
Avg Gain 2.5 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 64 229
Rush Attempts 38 43
Avg Rush Yards 1.7 5.3
Net Yards Passing 100 152
Comp. - Att. 11-27 14-24
Yards Per Pass 3.7 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-26 2-11
Penalties - Yards 5-36 7-75
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-29.5 4-46.0
Return Yards 52 34
Punts - Returns 2-9 3-24
Kickoffs - Returns 2-43 1-10
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 1/2 6/7
Extra Points 0/0 6/6
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Akron 0-0 30003
Illinois 0-0 141414042
ILL -18, O/U 61
Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) Champaign, IL
 100 PASS YDS 152
64 RUSH YDS 229
164 TOTAL YDS 381
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 122 0 1 76.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 122 0 1 76.0
K. Nelson 10/24 122 0 1
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 4 0 0 44.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 4 0 0 44.5
R. Kelley 1/3 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Sands 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 55 0
D. Sands 15 55 0 11
B. Lee 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
B. Lee 10 34 0 8
M. Burton 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Burton 1 3 0 3
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
A. Davis Jr. 1 -5 0 -5
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
R. Kelley 1 -7 0 -7
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -13 0
K. Nelson 12 -13 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Stewart 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
N. Stewart 5 79 0 28
M. Mathison 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
M. Mathison 3 22 0 15
B. Lee 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Lee 1 12 0 12
A. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Williams 1 9 0 9
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Knight 1 4 0 4
T. Scippio 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Scippio 0 0 0 0
M. Wolfley 26 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Wolfley 0 0 0 0
D. Burkhart 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Burkhart 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Arslanian 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
B. Arslanian 9-1 1.0 0
J. Lako 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Lako 6-2 0.0 0
S. Featherstone 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Featherstone 3-1 0.0 0
J. Ward 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Ward 3-1 0.0 0
Z. Jacobs 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Jacobs 3-0 0.0 0
J. Riley 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Riley 2-0 0.0 0
D. Watts 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Watts 2-0 0.0 0
R. Cochran Jr. 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Cochran Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wilson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Corner Jr. 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Corner Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Long 13 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Long 1-0 0.0 0
N. Stewart 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Stewart 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hooks 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hooks 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cross 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cross 1-0 0.0 0
K. Walls 20 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Walls 1-0 0.0 0
P. Hayes-Patrick 7 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Hayes-Patrick 1-0 0.0 0
A. Daranijo 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Daranijo 1-0 0.0 0
M. Scott 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Scott 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Lawson 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Lawson 0-1 0.0 0
D. Meeks 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Meeks 0-2 0.0 0
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Kelley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Fitschen 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
J. Fitschen 1/2 42 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wieland 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 29.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 29.5 0
J. Wieland 6 29.5 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 24 0
J. Knight 2 21.5 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 8 0
J. Knight 2 4.5 8 0
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 163 3 0 163.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 163 3 0 163.4
B. Peters 14/23 163 3 0
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Robinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Epstein 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
M. Epstein 8 45 0 14
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 1
R. Bonner 6 38 1 11
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 1
R. Corbin 6 36 1 23
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 1
B. Peters 6 36 1 20
K. Cumby 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 31 0
K. Cumby 1 31 0 31
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
D. Brown 5 27 0 10
K. Sims 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
K. Sims 4 17 0 9
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
J. Norwood 4 3 0 3
T. Sidney 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Sidney 1 2 0 2
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
M. Robinson 2 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Smalling 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 0
R. Smalling 4 54 0 22
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
J. Imatorbhebhe 2 34 0 22
T. Sidney 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 1
T. Sidney 2 26 1 16
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Brown 2 15 0 8
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Stampley 1 13 0 13
T. Adams 6 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Adams 1 10 0 10
J. Williams 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
J. Williams 1 9 1 9
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
D. Barker 1 2 1 2
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Norwood 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
N. Hobbs 5-1 0.0 0
D. Harding 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Harding 5-0 0.0 0
O. Betiku Jr. 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
O. Betiku Jr. 5-1 1.5 0
J. Hansen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.5
J. Hansen 5-2 0.5 1
S. Cooper 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Cooper 3-1 0.0 0
A. Shogbonyo 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
A. Shogbonyo 3-2 0.5 0
D. Ware 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Ware 3-1 0.0 0
K. Joseph 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
K. Joseph 3-3 0.0 0
M. Eifler 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Eifler 2-0 0.0 0
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
O. Carney Jr. 2-0 1.0 0
T. Oliver 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
T. Oliver 1-1 1.5 0
L. Oladipo 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Oladipo 1-0 1.0 0
K. Jackson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Milan 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Milan 1-0 0.0 0
M. Marchese 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Marchese 1-0 0.0 0
T. Adams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Adams 1-1 0.0 0
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Witherspoon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Barnes 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Barnes 1-1 0.0 0
J. Martin 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Randolph Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
I. Gay 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Gay 0-1 0.0 0
S. Green 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Green 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. McCourt 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/6
J. McCourt 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 2
B. Hayes 4 46.0 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Palmer 81 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
G. Palmer 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
D. Navarro 1 13.0 13 0
J. Holmes 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
J. Holmes 1 5.0 5 0
K. Cumby 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
K. Cumby 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:53 AKRON 25 4:43 11 62 FG
3:23 AKRON 24 0:05 2 0 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 AKRON 20 3:24 7 29 Punt
10:23 AKRON 10 2:47 7 24 INT
3:44 AKRON 20 0:51 3 -16 Punt
2:04 AKRON 25 1:33 6 14 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:23 AKRON 25 0:00 3 2 Punt
10:42 AKRON 25 1:43 5 20 Punt
4:30 AKRON 25 2:23 8 51 FG Miss
0:11 AKRON 12 0:11 8 38 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:31 AKRON 43 2:03 4 -3 Punt
4:47 AKRON 2 1:56 5 18
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 37 3:03 11 63 TD
6:35 ILL 25 3:07 9 75 TD
2:40 AKRON 24 2:07 7 24 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:19 ILL 35 0:50 3 0 Punt
6:50 AKRON 38 3:00 9 26 FG Miss
2:39 AKRON 24 0:29 2 24 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 ILL 37 3:29 8 63 TD
8:16 ILL 30 3:42 12 70 TD
1:21 ILL 26 1:07 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 ILL 22 1:31 4 -4 Punt
7:24 ILL 27 1:52 4 31 Punt
